Dr. Iris Patten, founder and CEO of Pivot Partnerships joins Our Mayberry Advisory Board

Dr. Iris Patten

Head of organization whose tools provide insight and intelligence for community investment and social justice strategies joins Our Mayberry board of advisors.

The values and mission of Our Mayberry realize the goals of Pivot Partnerships to remove the barriers to successful economic development and local community investment.” — Dr. Iris Patten - CEO Pivot Partnerships

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mayberry is pleased to announce the appointment of a new advisory board member, Dr. Iris Patten, founder and CEO of Pivot Partnerships. “The Our Mayberry Advisory Board is comprised of a dedicated team committed to helping strengthen, support and grow our community,” said Shawn Tacey, CEO and Founder of Our Mayberry.



Patten leads an organization whose tools provide insight and intelligence for community investment and social justice strategies. Through the assistance of her proprietary mapping tools, she has worked with funders, communities, and populations to identify opportunities for intervention that improve the quality of people and places. Central to her work is to apply practical and research expertise to moving communities forward. Her work has been used in the nonprofit sector, finance, the social and physical sciences, renewable energy, land use planning, environmental management, and public health.



"The values and mission of Our Mayberry realize the goals of Pivot Partnerships to remove the barriers to successful economic development and local community investment. It is my great pleasure to serve as an advisor to Our Mayberry as they strengthen communities and create local opportunity,” said Patten.



Patten has degrees in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Florida and in Environmental Science and Policy from the University of Maryland, College Park. Thematically, Iris’ work includes renewable energy, strategic planning, land use and growth management, and collaborative governance. Her applied research includes work with tribal nations, non-profits, regional governments, and federal agencies in the United States and Africa. In 2015, Iris’ co-authored book “Advanced Land Use Analysis for Regional Geodesign” was published by Esri Press.