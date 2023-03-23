Parents Forum extends fundraiser to April 7th
Parents Forum extends its annual Love and Luck fundraiser, seeking to broaden its base of partner organizations and serve more parents.
Support for emotional awareness in families is more important now than ever, with the youth mental health crisis affecting all segments of society.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Mass.-based parenting education program extends its annual Love and Luck fundraiser to April 7th. Parents Forum seeks financial support to broaden its base of partner organizations in order to serve more parents. “Support for emotional awareness in families is more important now than ever, with the youth mental health crisis affecting all segments of society,” founder Eve Sullivan said.
— Eve Sullivan, Parents Forum founder
Over its 30-year history the all-volunteer parenting program has given workshops in early education centers, schools, universities, libraries and correctional facilities. With a grant from the US Embassy in Algiers, Parents Forum has also helped parents in Algeria in their recovery from the lingering effects of the 1990s civil war in that country.
Recently granted consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council, Parents Forum was represented by Jon Akhmedjonov at the March conference on Least Developed Countries in Doha, Qatar. Akhmedjonov, a Tajik national who is pursuing his MA in International Public Affairs in Vienna, Austria, raised the concern for educating and investing in men as parents. He sees this effort as essential for two related reasons: First, most LDCs are still traditional societies where men make final decisions within and for their families. Second, only when men recognize the value of gender equity, especially equal access to technology and education, will societies become more inclusive and more prosperous.
On May 15 International Day of Families Parents Forum will re-launch its curriculum and invite educators, mental health counselors, medical practice managers, human resources directors and others who interact with parents to license the Parents Forum curriculum in the coming year. info@parentsforum.org / TEL: 617-864-3802.
