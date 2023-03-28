National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation Publishes Expansive Roster of Cancer-Related Public Speakers

The Roster is a listing of nearly 250 public speakers, celebrities, and medical professionals available for National Cancer Survivors Day® events.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation has recently published a listing of compelling public speakers available to speak on cancer-related topics for National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023 celebrations.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual Celebration of Life that is held on the first Sunday in June. The 2023 celebration will be held on June 4. On this day, people around the world will come together to honor those living with a history of cancer and raise awareness about the challenges these cancer survivors face because of their disease.

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster includes booking information for nearly 250 motivational and keynote speakers, celebrities, cancer survivors, and medical professionals who are available for in-person and virtual National Cancer Survivors Day® events, as well as other cancer-related programs held throughout the year.

Public speakers listed in the 2023 NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster include:

– Dr. Sheri Prentiss – Board-certified physician, public health expert, author, and breast cancer survivor

– Sean Swarner – Inspirational speaker, author, and adventurer who became the first cancer survivor to crest the peak of Mt. Everest

– Rebecca King Crews – Actress, singer-songwriter, television personality, breast cancer survivor, and wife of actor Terry Crews

– Scott Hamilton – Olympic Gold Medalist, motivational speaker, television broadcaster, humanitarian, and cancer survivor

“The featured speaker for your National Cancer Survivors Day® event can make or break the experience,” says an NCSD Foundation spokesperson. “There is more than one type of public speaker, and selecting the right person takes careful consideration. Our Speakers Bureau Roster can help guide that process.”

The NCSD Speakers Bureau Roster will be offered free of charge to cancer-related organizations, support groups, hospitals, and treatment centers who are holding registered National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their local communities. The NCSD Foundation encourages organizations and individuals planning NCSD events for Sunday, June 4, 2023, to register their event online at ncsd.org/register.

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2023 is supported nationally by 2seventy bio, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Coping® with Cancer magazine, Exelixis, Gamida Cell, GE Healthcare, Guardant Health, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Novocure, and Servier.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. Visit NCSD.org to learn more.