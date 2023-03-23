MDX Technology Launches Microsoft Teams Integration to Power Seamless Workflows Across the Trade Lifecycle

MDX Technology (MDXT), an innovator in low-code workflow solutions for financial institutions, has announced a significant upgrade to its workflow platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MDX Technology (MDXT), an innovator in low-code workflow solutions for financial institutions, has announced a significant upgrade to its workflow platform. The MDXT workflow platform automates manual processes, including client onboarding, post-trade processes, and regulatory reporting. Users can now push workflows and updates in real-time into Microsoft Teams channels.

Graham Denyer, CTO at MDXT, commented: “Most businesses operate Microsoft O365 across their desktop environment, and Teams was always going to be the chat platform of choice, as it presents the option of least resistance to the user. The adoption of Teams accelerated as the pandemic took hold, and people became reliant on virtual communications. Our platform is designed to support everyday, multi-stage processes where tasks are moving between teams for approvals and input. Everyone wants to limit the number of systems they log in to, and so the more functionality we can deliver in Teams, the more entrenched our workflows will become.”

Nigel Someck concluded, “This is a timely addition to our platform, as we are seeing increased demand from the finance industry to reduce reliance on email as a form of communication in operational workflows. Specifically, the asset management, fund services, and broker communities are recognizing the need to optimize and future-proof their processes to enable them to focus on revenue-generating activities rather than mundane manual tasks. Our cloud-based, low-code platform presents a cost-effective, fast-to-deploy, and flexible solution that mid-size firms are crying out for. Our objective is to empower our customers to do more business with as little disruption to BAU as possible.”

About MDX Technology Ltd

MDX Technology is an established tech company underpinned by deep domain expertise and experience. Our low-code, SaaS workflow and data connectivity platform is specifically designed for the global financial services industry. Our mission is to enable our clients to execute and exploit lucrative opportunities faster than their competitors. Users include international banks, brokers, exchanges, asset managers, hedge funds, and trading venues. Headquartered in London we serve Europe, North America and Asia.