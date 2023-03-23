Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine this week - March 23, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.

The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.

Top videos this week include a look into why construction projects seem to always go over budget. Practical Engineering does an in depth analysis as to reasons construction budgets rarely align with construction costs. The second top video is courtesy of Top Luxury who examine why some new megacities are being built from scratch and built for millions of people. So why are they still empty?

Content shares from members this week include:

• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - Record-breaking CONEXPO-CON/AGG & IFPE 2023 wrap up successful event

• tcgpr - Where to Find the GTA’s Most Affordable Condos

• OnTraccr Technologies - Mastering Gantt Schedules: Best Practices for Construction Projects

• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Seeks Technical Correlating Committee Members

• Procore Technologies - Advancing Construction’s Future Workforce One Student at a Time

• Graham - Future-ready Data and Analytics in Focus for Graham

• Canadian Concrete Expo - Canadian Concrete Expo 2023 sees record attendance in Toronto

• Magic Lite - Magic Lite’s robust accent light provides elegance and ambience

• Kee Safety Canada - When Should Handrails Be Installed?

• Kryton International - 3 Reasons why KIM stands out from other Crystalline Waterproofing Admixtures

• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Paving the Way for Women in Construction

• T. Harris Environmental Management - Mould Assessment – when do you need one?

• Nesbitt Training - Leadership is a Two-Way Street

• First Onsite - Water Monitoring & Leak Detection Proptech

• Royal Architectural Institute of Canada - RAIC College welcomes four new Honorary Fellows

• Continental Automated Buildings Association - Scott Cochrane of Cochrane Supply & Engineering named to CABA Board of Directors

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community. Our network includes thousands of construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

