Genesis Communications Extends New York Yankee Radio Affiliation in Tampa

Genesis Communications 10 Year Radio Affiliation in Tampa with NY Yankee Broadcasts Will Air on WWBA AM 820 FM 96.7 FM 98.3
This has been an outstanding partnership for many years. We look forward to another winning year with Yankee baseball on WWBA.”
— Brad James
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Genesis Communications announced today that it will extend its radio station affiliation with the New York Yankees to air play by play broadcasts over WWBA AM 820, FM 98.3 and FM 96.7 in Tampa-St Petersburg-Clearwater-Sarasota. The extension of the agreement has been a long-standing broadcast partnership for 10 years.
“We are expecting great things from the Yankees on the field this year. Who isn’t? This has been an outstanding partnership for many years. We look forward to another winning year with Yankee baseball on WWBA.” Said Brad James, Genesis VP of Operations.
WWBA is the sports radio station home for Yankees Baseball, NFL Primetime Including Playoffs and Super Bowl, Indy Car Series, NCAA March Madness, CBS Sports, Fox Sports and Miami Hurricanes Football.
Genesis Communications owns and operates radio stations, web publications (Sports Talk Florida and News Talk Florida) and a video production company in Florida.
For More Information contact Brad James at bradjames@unitedcitiespro.com or 813-250-3883
