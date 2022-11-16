Catania Media Consultants Named Best of Florida Award Winner
UpCity Names Tampa Bay's Catania Media Consultants as Best of Florida Winner. The honor is part of a 5 star review process.
There are companies that help their customers get by, and there are companies that help their companies transform their businesses. Catania Media Consultants belong to the latter group.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catania Media Consultants located in Tampa, Florida has received the prestigious UpCity “Best of” Award for 2022. UpCity recognizes the top 50 B2B providers in each U.S. state and Canadian province. Awards are given based on the UpCity Recommendability Rating, which was developed to determine a B2B service provider’s credibility and trustworthiness, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend companies to potential buyers seeking their services. Catania Media Consultants has been recognized as a Best of Florida Award winner by UpCity!
“There are companies that help their customers get by, and there are companies that help their companies transform their businesses. Catania Media Consultants belong to the latter group. We’re proud to name them a Best Of award winner for Florida this year.” —Dan Olson, CEO, UpCity
This honor has been possible, in part by our 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here is one piece of feedback we’ve received about Catania Media Consultants:
“Joe provided knowledge and understanding of all types of professional digital marketing available for my business needs. I highly recommend Catania Media Consultants to anyone who is serious about effectively expanding their brand and committed to growing their business.” - Sherri D., January 2022
Catania Media Consultants CEO, Joseph Catania responded, “Thank you to UpCity for naming us a 2022 Best of Award winner. Thank you also to those that have supported us in any way, shape, or form throughout the years. From family to friends to customers, we couldn’t do this without you!”
About Catania Media Consultants
Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment and assisting the church to make the world a better place. https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/
Contact Joseph Catania at jc@cataniamedia.com or (813) 598-7046 for more information.
About UpCity
UpCity is a B2B online marketplace that connects businesses to trustworthy service providers
With 70,000+ listed providers—from digital marketing agencies, consulting firms, development specialists, and many more—over 1.5 million businesses have used UpCity to find exceptional partners for their needs.
