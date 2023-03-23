Kingsman need help to locate U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamus Gray

Seamus Gray

WAUKEGAN, ILLINOIS, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsman need the public's help to locate U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamus Gray. Missing from Waukegan, Illinois since the night of St. Patrick’s Day.

The search for a missing United States Navy servicemember will continue today, after new surveillance video from the Waukegan bar where he was last seen continues to raise questions about his disappearance.

According to authorities, Seamus Gray, 21, who is stationed at the Naval Station Great Lakes, was last seen at 1:35 a.m. Saturday leaving Ibiza bar, located in the first block of North Genesee Street in suburban Waukegan.

Newly released surveillance video from outside the bar shows Gray just before 2 a.m. standing and talking to a group of people. At one point in the video, Gray is seen on the ground. At another point, someone in the group appears to take Gray's wallet from his pocket, but then throws it back at him. Later in the video, Gray is seen taking off down a nearby alley.

Kingsman have posted a cash reward for any information that leads to the location of Seamus Gray. All tips will be kept confidential.

Kingsman, USPA Nationwide Security’s nonprofit division, have dispatched members of their Kidnap Recovery Unit to Waukegan to assist in finding Gray and his assailants. Among those working on the case is a long-time member of SEAL team 6, Rodney Brown, who specializes in Missing Persons cases for Kingsman.