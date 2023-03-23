Alona Lebedieva founded in Europe a Charitable Fund to help children
The fund will finance the rehabilitation of injured Ukrainian children under the age of 15KYIV, UKRAINE, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit organization “Aurum Charity Foundation”, with the office in Brussels, will facilitate the access of Ukrainian children, who suffered due to the war, to critical medicine in Europe.
As Alona Lebedieva, the founder of the Charitable Fund and the owner of the Aurum Industrial and Investment Group, explained, the non-profit organization will finance the treatment of the children in need of financial assistance.
“The number of injured children in Ukraine is increasing every day, hundreds of children are receiving traumas that change their lives. We work closely with the local hospitals and doctors to identify children who need specialized medical care, and our team of professionals helps to facilitate and finance treatment, - explained the founder of the Foundation Alona Lebedieva, - the Foundation will provide surgical and rehabilitation assistance to injured children aged 0 to 15, affected by the conflict”.
According to Alona Lebedieva, in order to identify the children who need treatment and rehabilitation support, the team of “Aurum Charity Foundation” will cooperate with providers of medical services in Kyiv and regions near the areas of hostilities.
“Currently, we’re planning to focus on the rehabilitation of children with various shrapnel injuries. We have three girls from Kharkiv who need both physical and psychological rehabilitation. The children’s diagnoses include injuries to the hip joint, multiple shrapnel wounds to the face and neck, damage to the nerve in the hand due to a shrapnel injury. Ukrainian doctors provided urgent help, and we will now try to return the children to a normal state of health in European clinics.”
Since 2017, the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation of Alona Lebedieva “Aurum” has been financing the vital treatment of babies with disabilities and supplying new medical products to hospitals in Ukraine.
“The main task of the foundation was to provide emergency medical care to newborns who needed surgery in the first weeks of life, or to families who could not afford medical care. They helped Ukrainian hospitals in financing the repair of facilities and modern medical equipment. In total, we donated more than UAH 2 million for medical care,” said Alona Lebedieva.
As it was previously reported, with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Alona Lebedieva’s Aurum Foundation shifted its focus to helping the Ukrainian army and providing humanitarian aid to the population.
“We have always reacted sharply to the social demands of the country. Together with volunteers and private donations, we managed to hand over eight cars, thousands of plate carriers to the army and collected more than UAH 6.5 million in 2022,” said Alona Lebedieva.
According to UNESCO, more than 3 million children in Ukraine are going to need medical care in 2023.
