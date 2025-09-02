Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that incumbent President Donald Trump has no right to use the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs. This law does not grant the president the authority to unilaterally establish taxes or tariffs — congressional approval is required.At the same time, the court allowed the tariffs to remain in force at least until October 14, giving the Trump administration time to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The president sharply criticized the ruling, and the case has already become a potential centerpiece of the political battles this fall.“It is noteworthy that the issue of presidential powers in tariff policy is not new for Trump. During his first presidential term, he already tried to obtain official authority from Congress to act in this manner, but lawmakers refused. The situation now is different: Republicans control both chambers, so the more logical step for him would be to once again turn to Congress first, rather than rely solely on the courts,” said Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group.The outlook in the Supreme Court is also ambiguous. Six of the nine justices were appointed by Republican presidents (three by Trump himself), but this does not guarantee loyalty. Chief Justice John Roberts, considered a conservative, has often acted cautiously and institutionally in similar cases. Moreover, the vague wording of the 1977 law leaves room for varying interpretations.“If the appellate decision is upheld, it will be a resounding defeat for Trump. The tariffs will have to be canceled, and part of the collected duties will need to be refunded from the budget. In July, revenues from tariffs amounted to $159 billion, double last year’s figure, so the financial blow could be substantial,” Lebedieva added.At the same time, other legal mechanisms for imposing restrictions remain formally available — for instance, following special investigations regarding specific countries. However, this path is much longer and more complicated, depriving the president of the ability to act quickly and decisively.“In case of victory, Trump would obtain legally confirmed authority to act even more harshly than before, paving the way for a new, more aggressive tariff policy,” Lebedieva noted.Ultimately, this case is not only about tariffs but about the very architecture of power in the United States. It shows that true politics lies not in slogans, but in the rule of law and the strength of institutions. It reaffirms that even a president must act within the boundaries established by the Constitution and the system of checks and balances. For Ukraine, this lesson is particularly valuable — a strong state is impossible without the strength of law.

