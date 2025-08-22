Alona Lebedieva: The Government’s Action Program is Only the First Step. The Real Challenge is Transforming the Economy

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a draft action program with twelve key priorities. This is a framework document that emerged amid unprecedented challenges: war, economic turbulence, and growing risks of stagflation. The very appearance of such a plan should be regarded as a necessary step — it sets a general direction and outlines near-term policy benchmarks.However, the true test lies in the details, and it is precisely the economic section of the program that requires the greatest clarity.“First and foremost, we need a thorough analysis of global trends and forecasts of world economic development. Ukraine must ‘fit’ into these processes, find its own niches, and avoid the risk of isolation or repeating old models that have lost their effectiveness,” emphasizes Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-profile industrial and investment holding Aurum Group.The global economy is undergoing a radical transition from the Third Industrial Revolution to the Fourth. This involves a shift in the energy paradigm, as fossil fuels are gradually being replaced by renewable energy sources. Manufacturing is moving away from traditional subtractive methods toward additive technologies such as 3D printing, which opens the door to new materials — graphene, composites, and other innovative solutions that will increasingly replace black metals and aluminum. The role of software, automation, and artificial intelligence is growing, while robotics is capable of partially substituting human labor in production.“Material production will remain the backbone of the economy, but it will be qualitatively transformed. Today, Ukraine retains an industrial framework shaped by the Second Industrial Revolution, and its role in the global economy is inevitably shrinking. The only right path is structural transformation that allows us to account for new trends and integrate into the modern economic mainstream,” Lebedieva underlines.At the forefront is the need for specialists capable of mastering and implementing new technologies. This means reviving the professions of engineer and technologist, but in a modern, digitized format oriented toward global markets.Today, the Ukrainian economy stands on the brink of stagflation — a combination of low growth and high inflation. In this context, the government’s program must provide answers about the resources that will drive economic recovery.“No less crucial is the issue of resources. They must be calculated as realistically as possible, with clearly defined sources of financing. Indeed, the main bet is placed on external assistance, but in our case, it will be provided to a country with a complicated history of corruption. Therefore, the fundamental condition for recovery is the unconditional enforcement of the rule of law,” Lebedieva stresses.It is equally important to consider trends in global trade. Free trade with low tariffs is gradually giving way to protectionism and the defense of domestic industries. For Ukraine, this means the need to bet on localization of production.“If we want to be not only a recipient of aid but also an active player, we must develop our own production, build internal value chains, and make the Ukrainian economy less dependent on imports. Localization is not just a trend — it is our strategic condition for survival,” Lebedieva concludes.

