A WALK IN THE SHADOW GARDEN -- Synthesist Rudy Adrian’s Latest Sonic Remedy for Stress Relief, Relaxation and Sleep
A Walk In the Shadow Garden is Rudy Adrian's 8th album for Spotted Peccary Music; his masterful ambient electronic music is inspired by nature; it is available as a CD, and in 24-BIT Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless Download, and MP3 streaming formats.
Rudy Adrian in New Zealand; he has planted a verdant sonic garden for the listener with electronic textures and chimes as well as acoustic guitar and flute.
Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR; expanding the boundaries of Ambient Electronic Soundscapes
A peaceful and restorative ambient electronic music exploration of a garden at twilight, releasing Friday, March 24th on Spotted Peccary Music.
As on previous albums throughout his career, Adrian paints sylvan scenes with sound, transporting the listener to serene places. A percussive trilling on the first single “Dawn Redwood” could be the hammering of a woodpecker’s beak. Glittering chimes evoke light through tangled branches on the track “Hemlock Grove.” Such is the music of nature to Adrian, where these twin passions of a life upon the Earth have been forever forged.
“I created this album to evoke for the listener the feeling of wandering through a peaceful garden at day’s end,” continues Adrian. “As the sun goes down and the shadows of trees grow long, a peace seems to settle on the gardens and parks across our world. Birds take on a quiet, calmer note in their song, as the day is nearly over for both us and them. It’s this air of serenity that I hope to convey to the listener.”
Adrian has planted his own sacred sonic garden for the listener, painting vibrant scenes with electronic textures and chimes as well as acoustic guitar and flute. On the title track, an arpeggiator flutters like insect wings over echoing acoustic guitar chords, as intertwined as bee and blossom. Hear the wind in the panoramic tapestries of “Clouds Over Fields,” see a morning’s silver fog drift down a hillside in the spare piano of “Rising Mist,” see moonlight dapple the waves in the eerie chimes of “Dark Waters.” The eleven compositions here invite exploration without calling attention to themselves. Adrian eschews vocals and even melodies to create an open space for the listener: a companion piece for forest bathing and walking in nature.
"The music is designed to be peaceful and restoring, and was created in a way to not draw attention to itself," reflects Adrian. "Hence there are no vocals, no strongly discernible melody or rhythm, and indeed, the sounds themselves are designed and mixed to not stand out. Instead, the audio is to be simply a quiet and calm accompaniment for the listener as they rest, read, meditate or sleep."
With this release, Rudy Adrian speaks truth in the purest form of Ambient Music. A Walk in the Shadow Garden is testament to this form and to an electronic architect at the height of his craft, inviting the listener into his place of peace. Bert Strolenberg recently reviewed the album in Sonic Immersion.
Mastered by Howard Givens, the album is available as a gatefold physical CD with artful design by Daniel Pipitone, and, in 24-BIT Audiophile, CD Quality Lossless Download, and MP3 streaming formats that can be found at https://orcd.co/a-walk-in-the-shadow-garden. CD formats are available at Amazon, SpottedPeccary.com, and https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/
Spotted Peccary Music will live stream A Walk in the Shadow Garden throughout the day of release on its 24/7/365 streaming channel SPMLive: https://linktr.ee/ambientelectronic.tv
Tracklist:
1 A Walk in the Shadow Garden 5:10
2 Clouds Over Fields 6:07
3 Dawn Redwood 3:54
4 Hemlock Grove 4:59
5 Of Mosses and Liverworts 6:05
6 Maple Glen 7:46
7 Rising Mist 6:18
8 Dark Waters 6:31
9 Perchance to Dream 8:56
10 Beechwood 1:29
11 Conversations with a Gardener 7:26
About Rudy Adrian:
Music and nature have always gone hand in hand for Rudy Adrian. He first started making electronic music while studying Forestry Science at the University of Canterbury, and in the following years at the University of Otago while completing a degree in Botany. The natural world continues to be a common thread in Rudy Adrian’s music through the exploration of sonic landscapes, where melody and rhythm play a secondary role to the tones and textures created by synthesizers, wood flutes and the human voice.
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 170 titles and 45 artists released over 38 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
