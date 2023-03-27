Shaking up the Supply Chain World: Fei Yu Managing Director of Europe for Alcott Global

Alcott Global is celebrating one year since opening its European headquarter in Zurich, Switzerland.

Alcott Global is celebrating one year since opening its European headquarter in Zurich, Switzerland. While in classic ways of operating, companies assign a day for celebrating anniversaries, Alcott Global has been celebrating the expansion to Europe, the impact on their customers, and employees' personal achievements in this journey, for a few months.

Fei Yu, the Managing Director of Europe, took the helm in July 2022 and since then she has been building an incredible ecosystem of supply chain professionals, in parallel with her executive search work.

Having a deep understanding of the latest trends and insights in the industry, Fei gets invited to speak at industry events, contributing to upskilling the supply chain communities. Fei shares valuable insights on her LinkedIn profile as well, and her personal leadership is a source of inspiration, as what she posts is authentic and meant to motivate her audience.

“We are thrilled about what we have achieved in the past year, and Fei’s experience, energy, and passion for the work she does, had a great impact on the Alcott Global European operations," said Radu Palamariu, Managing Director of Alcott Global. "Her deep understanding of the supply chain industry and personal touch make her the perfect fit for this role, bringing significant value to our customers and to Alcott Global! Fei is a rockstar!"

Fei brings a unique blend of expertise and passion to her role, having worked with top executives in multinational eCommerce, logistics, transportation, and technology companies. She is committed to becoming a long-term partner for her clients, helping them attract, retain, and develop the talent they need to succeed in the dynamic and ever-evolving supply chain landscape. Her expertise extends beyond her work with clients, as she is also a leader in sharing insights and knowledge with the supply chain community at large, as she hosts a popular podcast series where she interviews top supply chain leaders and explores the challenges they face in their industries. Fei’s recent podcast guests were Federico Marchesi, Head of Supply Chain Management, Haier Europe, Martin Thaysen, Chief Commercial Office, Controlant and Bodo Bokämper, VP of Digitalization & Processes, Global Procurement BMW Group.

This year, Fei is focused on strengthening relationships with existing clients and expanding her portfolio, confident in Alcott Global's ability to deliver real value to businesses in any sector of the supply chain industry. Her edgy, personal touch and deep understanding of the industry make her a powerful thought leader. At Alcott Global, speed is of the essence and it is not at all surprising that Fei has been already helping a few Top 100 Fortune companies, by placing talent in senior executive roles such as SVP Global Operations, Global Head of Planning, Head of Manufacturing in Switzerland, Germany, USA.

"I'm thrilled to join Alcott Global and bring my unique perspective to the European market. I have a strong belief in the value we bring to our clients and I'm excited to make a lasting impact in the supply chain world,” said Fei Yu.

Alcott Global is a leading provider of talent solutions for the supply chain and logistics industry, with a focus on executive search and modern learning solutions delivering results for their clients. With Fei Yu as the managing director of its European operations, Alcott Global is poised to continue its growth and leadership in the industry.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates and developments from Alcott Global and Fei Yu.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides Executive Search and Learning Solutions for the world’s top companies in eCommerce, supply chain, logistics, and tech in transportation with offices in Singapore and Switzerland. We focus our efforts at a global level, as we have projects for US, LATAM, European and Asian markets, since our global clients have different challenges in each region. We aim to become the long-term partner for our clients in attracting, retaining, and developing supply chain and logistics talent. Our latest projects, the launch of the Alcott Global Supply Chain Academy or the Supplify platform (https://getsupplify.com/) are tools enabling us to be true to our vision of connecting the Supply Chain Ecosystem and Upgrading it.