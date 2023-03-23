With an annual growth of 12%, the global teleradiology market is expected to touch US$ 24 billion by the end of 2028
The global teleradiology market is estimated to experience a robust growth rate of around 12% during the forecast period.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancements in Digital Technology Coupled with an Increasing Number of Medical Imaging Procedures Fuel the Demand, says a market analysis by RationalStat.
The report titled “Global Teleradiology Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028” assesses the global and regional market based on products & services, imaging techniques, end users, and region. A detailed market analysis report provides an overall historical and future market size in terms of Market Value (US$ Million) with a comprehensive market trend analysis (year-on-year growth). The market share analysis, innovations, and services provided by top companies, an overview of the competition, strategic imperatives, key end users, potential growth areas, and competition analysis for the target players evaluated in the global Teleradiology market study.
Market Overview and Dynamics: The shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in the sub-specialist segment such as pediatric, neurology, and musculoskeletal radiology, is leading to the adoption of teleradiology services.
The global teleradiology market is estimated to experience a robust growth rate of around 12% during the forecast period. Advancements in digital technology, the Increasing number of medical imaging procedures, the increase in the introduction of health services, the high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increase in government expenditure on healthcare expenditure (HCIT), are some of the factors expected to fuel the growth of the global teleradiology market.
Market Drivers and Trends across the Global Teleradiology Market
• The rising prevalence of orthopaedic diseases, coupled with the growing geriatric population is also anticipated to further drive the demand for teleradiology across the globe. The shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in the sub-specialist segment such as pediatric, neurology, and musculoskeletal radiology, is leading to the adoption of teleradiology services.
o This is because teleradiology helps these healthcare professionals in accessing patient information irrespective of the distance, thereby improving diagnostic coverage.
o Consequently, the rising adoption of teleradiology for early diagnosis is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
• North America is anticipated to dominate the global teleradiology market. This can be ascribed to the highly structured healthcare industry and the rise in awareness among the population about the benefits of teleradiology.
• Asia Pacific is expected to experience robust growth during the estimated year. The teleradiology market in the Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by awareness about the benefits of early disease diagnosis, improvements in healthcare systems, and the developing medical tourism market in the region.
• Due to fewer training centers related to radiologists in Europe, decreasing people’s adoption of radiologists as a career is promoting the demand for teleradiology in Europe.
RationalStat’s study has cited some of the recent trends in the radiology market including:
• Shortage of qualified radiologists across the globe.
• Increase in utilization and acceptance of teleradiology post-COVID.
• Deployment of AI algorithms.
Segmental Analysis of the Global Teleradiology Market
• On the basis of the imaging technique, the X-ray segment is anticipated to lead the global market. High usage in primary diagnosis, economical pricing, and the introduction of innovative systems, such as filmless x-ray systems, are some of the factors responsible for the segment’s dominance
• Based on end users, hospitals & clinics are expected to dominate the global teleradiology market. Teleradiology services are used in hospitals for initial diagnosis, secondary opinion, and urgent care.
• Globally North America is dominating the global teleradiology market owing to increased funding by government agencies and the rise in focus on the use of teleradiology services in the region.
• The teleradiology market in India has grown upwards to US$ 350 million in 2022, growing at a hefty CAGR of 15%, on account of both global and local demand.
Competition Analysis: Global Teleradiology Market
The global teleradiology market is fragmented in nature with the presence of various players in the market. AI will play a critical role in future enhancements of the teleradiology market. players operating in the global teleradiology market adopt various strategies including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations which directly results in propelling the growth of the global teleradiology market.
• In April 2022, Teleradiology Solutions (TRS) announced its strategic partnership with Andhra Med Tech Zone (AMTZ) to establish a hub in the zone dedicated to providing remote radiology images for the government and public sector.
• In November 2021, Nanox announced its merger with Zebra Medical Vision now rebranded as Nonox.Al.
Some of the prominent players operating in the global teleradiology market include Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Mckesson Corp, Virtual Radiologic, Agfa-Gevaert Group, ONRAD, Inc, Ever light Radiology, 4ways Healthcare Ltd, Ram Soft, Inc., USARAD Holdings, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Matrix (Teleradiology Division of Radiology Partners) and Medica Group PLC among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global teleradiology market on the basis of product & services, imaging technique, end user, and region.
• Global Teleradiology Market By Product & Services in terms of Market Value (US$ Million)
o Teleradiology Services
o Software
PACS
RIS
• Global Teleradiology Market By Imaging Technique in terms of Market Value (US$ Million)
o CT
o MRI
o Ultrasound
o X-Ray
o Mammography
o Nuclear Imaging
o Fluoroscopy
• Global Teleradiology Market By End User in terms of Market Value (US$ Million)
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Diagnostic Imaging Center and Laboratories
o Ambulatory Imaging Center
o Others (Radiology Clinics, etc.)
• Global Teleradiology Market By Region in terms of Market Value (US$ Million)
o North America Teleradiology Market
US
Canada
o Latin America Teleradiology Market
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
o Western Europe Teleradiology Market
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Benelux
Nordic
Rest of Western Europe
o Eastern Europe Teleradiology Market
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
o Asia Pacific Teleradiology Market
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
ASEAN (Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc.)
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa Teleradiology Market
GCC
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
• What will be the market value of the Global Teleradiology Market by 2028?
• What are the key trends in the Global Teleradiology Market?
• Which is the leading region in the Global Teleradiology Market?
• What are the major companies operating in the Global Teleradiology Market?
• What are the market shares by key segments in the Global Teleradiology Market?
