Jatheon Technologies Releases Cloud Google Chat Archiving

Jatheon Cloud UI (2023)

Jatheon Technologies announced the release of Google Chat archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

We can capture Google Chats with all metadata and in evidentiary quality for ediscovery. All multimedia and shared files are also captured and indexed.” — Jelena Popovic, PO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance, ediscovery and risk management, announced the release of Google Chat archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

The company already provides archiving services for the majority of business communication channels: email, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg, WhatsApp and Microsoft Teams. The addition of Google Chat archiving will allow organizations that use Google Workspaces to unify their retention efforts and use the same interface for email and chat communications. It’s also possible to archive Google Chat independently.

Jelena Popovic, who manages the development of Jatheon Cloud, shared her thoughts: “Thanks to our short development cycles, a great Product Team and years of experience, we were able to release Google Chat archiving in record time. We follow market trends and communicate to clients regularly, and Google Chat came up in conversations several times. We can capture Google Chats with all metadata and in evidentiary quality for ediscovery. All multimedia and shared files are also captured and indexed. Company administrators and compliance teams can define custom retention policies based on laws and best practices in their industry.”

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to empower companies in their efforts to ensure email compliance and facilitate eDiscovery.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and unique cloud and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with the latest enterprise-grade cCore archiving appliances, and best-in class tech support. In 2017, Jatheon designed Jatheon CTRL ‒ a social media, mobile and IM archiving add-on that integrates with the company’s proprietary email archiving software. In 2018, the company launched Jatheon Cloud – the next-generation cloud email archiving solution. In 2019, Jatheon launched Jatheon Archive, an email archiving and management mobile app that supports both Jatheon cCore and Jatheon Cloud. In 2021, the company released social media and IM features for Jatheon Cloud, and in 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving. Jatheon continues to be included in all major industry reports and has an average aggregated score of 4.8 on all major software review platforms.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure security and bring peace of mind to businesses and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.