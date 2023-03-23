Microbiologist Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann elected section spokesperson of the Leibniz Association

Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann, Scientific Director Leibniz Institute DSMZ

BRAUNSCHWEIG, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On 16 March 2023, the Scientific Director of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures, Jörg Overmann, was elected speaker of Section C - Life Sciences - of the Leibniz Association. The renowned microbiologist is thus also a member of the Leibniz Association's Presidential Board.

Section C is one of five sections of the Leibniz Association - with 24 institutes it is one of the two largest sections. In 2010, Jörg Overmann became Scientific Director of the DSMZ and Full Professor of Microbiology at the Technical University of Braunschweig. On 23 November 2022, he received the Science Award of the Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft "Research in Responsibility".

Press contact:

PhDr. Sven-David Müller, Head of Public Relations, Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures GmbH

Phone: ++49 (0)531/2616-300

Mail: press@dsmz.de

About the Leibniz Institute DSMZ

The Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures is the world's most diverse collection of biological resources (bacteria, archaea, protists, yeasts, fungi, bacteriophages, plant viruses, genomic bacterial DNA as well as human and animal cell lines). Microorganisms and cell cultures are collected, investigated and archived at the DSMZ. As an institution of the Leibniz Association, the DSMZ with its extensive scientific services and biological resources has been a global partner for research, science and industry since 1969. The DSMZ was the first registered collection in Europe (Regulation (EU) No. 511/2014) and is certified according to the quality standard ISO 9001:2015. As a patent depository, it offers the only possibility in Germany to deposit biological material in accordance with the requirements of the Budapest Treaty. In addition to scientific services, research is the second pillar of the DSMZ. The institute, located on the Science Campus Braunschweig-Süd, accommodates more than 83,000 cultures and biomaterials and has around 220 employees. www.dsmz.de

The Leibniz Association

The Leibniz Association connects 97 independent research institutions that range in focus from the natural, engineering and environmental sciences via economics, spatial and social sciences to the humanities. Leibniz Institutes address issues of social, economic and ecological relevance. They conduct basic and applied research, including in the interdisciplinary Leibniz Research Alliances, maintain scientific infrastructure, and provide research-based services. The Leibniz Association identifies focus areas for knowledge transfer, particularly with the Leibniz research museums. It advises and informs policymakers, science, industry and the general public. Leibniz institutions collaborate intensively with universities – including in the form of Leibniz ScienceCampi – as well as with industry and other partners at home and abroad. They are subject to a transparent, independent evaluation procedure. Because of their importance for the country as a whole, the Leibniz Association Institutes are funded jointly by Germany’s central and regional governments. The Leibniz Institutes employ around 20,500 people, including 11,500 researchers. The financial volume amounts to 2 billion euros. www.leibniz-gemeinschaft.de