Anti Phishing Protection in Various AV Products and Browsers: AV-Comparatives Test Results are In

AV-Comparatives' test in Feb 2023 revealed browser and AV products' protection against phishing attacks.

We are pleased to provide these test results to help end users and consumers make informed decisions when choosing AV products and browsers with strong anti-phishing protection.”
— Andreas Clementi, CEO and founder of AV-Comparatives.
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, ÖSTERREICH, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Phishing remains the number one attack vector for cybercriminals. It is crucial for end users and consumers to use AV products and browsers with robust anti-phishing protection. This is where the AV-Comparatives test results come in handy.
Read the full report here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/gen_phishing_02-2023.pdf

In the AV category, Avast Free Antivirus, Kaspersky Standard, McAfee Total Protection, and Trend Micro Internet Security stood out, achieving high block rates of 97%, 96%, 98%, and 97%, respectively.

Among the browsers tested, Avast Secure Browser, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Opera showed better phishing protection than Google Chrome, with block rates ranging from 78% to 96%. Google Chrome with SafeBrowsing achieved only a 49% block rate. This highlights the need for users to consider alternative browsers with more robust phishing protection or additional third-party software.

It is important to note that false alarms, or blocking legitimate websites, can also be an issue with anti-phishing protection. In this regard, a number of the tested AV products and browsers showed some false alarms, with most achieving a false alarm rate of zero.
The AV-Comparatives tested against 250 valid phishing URLs and an equal number of clean URLs for false alarm detection, making the results reliable and relevant to end users and consumers.

End users and consumers can access the full results of the test, along with additional information, on the AV-Comparatives website.

About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab that evaluates and rates anti-virus software, internet security suites, and other cybersecurity products based on their performance, protection, and usability. The organisation is ISO certified and recognised as a reliable and independent source of information by end users, consumers, and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.

For more information, visit https://www.av-comparatives.org

Disclaimer: Gen Digital supported the test. The selection of products was done independently by AV-Comparatives, and all vendors were treated equally. Neither Gen Digital nor any other tested vendor was pre-informed about the test date or given any further insights, in order to eliminate any potential advantage, influence or bias. AV-Comparatives is ISO certified for the scope of "Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software".

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

