Homicide: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 9:12 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile male shooting victims in the roadway. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Traev’on Green, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.