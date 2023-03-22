Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,248 in the last 365 days.

Homicide: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:12 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile male shooting victims in the roadway. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, one of the victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 16-year-old Traev’on Green, of Southeast, DC.

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

You just read:

Homicide: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more