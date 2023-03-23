Vegan SoulFest - A National, Cultural Vegan Food and Music Festival presented by FlipIt

About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

Black Veg Society