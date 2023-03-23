Vegan SoulFest - A National, Cultural Vegan Food and Music Festival presented by FlipIt
FlipIt presents the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest, a national, cultural vegan food and music festival.
US Vegan Climate ETF (NASDAQ:VEGN)
Participants, partners and sponsors will definitely want to be part of the Vegan SoulFest experience.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan SoulFest transcends its annual summer Baltimore festival of culture and veganism into a national, cultural vegan food and music festival, presented by FlipIt. The festival runs for two days in the Baltimore Peninsula formerly known as West Covington Park located in south Baltimore. Tickets went on presale in October 2022. With over 5,000 tickets already sold, the 8th annual Vegan SoulFest is one of the most anticipated events this summer in the state of Maryland. This festival provides high-energy experiences for people to establish a diverse community that promotes a healthier, compassionate, and sustainable lifestyle.
Festival creators, Brenda Sanders and Naijha Wright-Brown, are prepping to showcase local, regional, and national vegan and veg-friendly company brands in many ways throughout the festival. In addition to vegan food vendors from local establishments such as the multi-award-winning Land of Kush, which is hosting the VIP lounge experience this year, the cultural vegan and music festival will feature plant-based cooking demonstrations, expert talks, DJ entertainment, and live music performances from local and national recording artists.
"From its inception, Vegan SoulFest has ventured into new territory to reach a variety of audiences. This year's festival will go even further to connect with individuals, community organizations and businesses," says Vegan SoulFest Co-Creator Brenda Sanders.
"Participants, partners and sponsors will definitely want to be part of the Vegan SoulFest experience!"
“Vegan SoulFest is our annual summer gala," says Wright-Brown. "It's a celebration of culture, veganism, and community. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone show up and show out! "
This year's event is presented by FlipIt, a new project brand scheduled to be launched in July by the Better Food Foundation. FlipIt will feature people who are flipping food norms in their communities.
Other sponsors and partners include Black Veg Society, Afro-Vegan Society, The Land of Kush, Cllctivly, the City of Baltimore and the Office of the Mayor, Visit Baltimore, and Visit Maryland. The organizers are seeking financial and product sponsors who share in the vision and mission of Vegan SoulFest.
WHEN:
Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12-8PM
Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 12-7PM
WHERE:
Baltimore Peninsula (West Covington Park/South Point)
101 W. Cromwell St. Baltimore, MD 21230
Limited tickets are available for presale at vegansoulfesttickets.com. For more information about the festival, go to vegansoulfest.com.
Vegan SoulFest 2018 Recap