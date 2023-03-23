Investments In Provincial Parks And The Film Industry Will Benefit Saskatchewan Residents And Boost Economic Growth

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 22, 2023

The Parks, Culture and Sport Budget in 2023-24 will build a stronger Saskatchewan through increased funding for Saskatchewan's provincial parks and a growing film and television industry.

"These are investments that help drive sustainable economic growth in Saskatchewan and offer valuable experiences for residents and visitors," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Attracting television and film projects creates jobs, boosts economic activity, and showcases our beautiful province to people across Canada and around the world. And our parks system is second to none, offering everything from family fun to wilderness adventures. Places where anyone can get away for a relaxing vacation or day trip, explore nature and recharge."

The Creative Saskatchewan Feature Film and Television Production Grant will see its base budget grow to $12 million this year, a $2.0 million, 20 per cent lift that will encourage more television and film productions to shoot in the province and employ local crews. Twenty-eight productions were funded through the grant in 2022-23.

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks continue to see high visitation rates from both campers and day users. This year the ministry will invest close to $14 million in capital projects and upgrades that include:

Investing in infrastructure improvements that will help keep common areas and facilities such as washrooms and showers modern, safe and accessible;

Building a group pavilion in the day use area of Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park for large or multi-group gatherings and a new Visitor Reception Centre at Crooked Lake Provincial Park that will provide enhanced customer service and visitor information; and

Completing a new 40 site serviced campground in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

The Ministry of Parks, Culture, and Sport continues to invest in other programs that support the wellbeing of Saskatchewan people and communities, including:

$6.4 million from casino revenues to the Community Initiatives Fund, which provides grants to community-based programs, a 35.0 per cent increase over last year;

$4.0 million for the Active Families Benefit, a tax credit that helps approximately 34,000 children participate in sports, arts and culture activities;

$1.6 million in funding for the Community Rink Affordability Grant, which supports close to 600 community-owned indoor skating and curling rinks;

$1.5 million for the Veteran's Service Club Support Program, for infrastructure upgrades, operations, programs, and events for Saskatchewan's veterans; and

A funding lift to third-party organizations, to help offset additional costs due to inflation.

"The ministry has a diverse portfolio", Ross said. "While the programs and the people they serve may be quite different, they contribute to the growth of our economy and our quality of life."

