Increased bull shark sightings in the Brisbane River prompt calls for river users to be first aid ready

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When heading into Brisbane city to enjoy an afternoon by the river, the risk of a shark attack may not be front of mind, but the recent increase in bull shark sightings in the Brisbane River has sparked concern for those who use the river for recreational activities.

While there have been no reported attacks in the river to date, recent incidents involving bull shark attacks around Australia have highlighted the need for people to be prepared for emergencies with shark awareness and proper first aid training.

Brisbane-based first aid training provider, My First Aid Course, is urging river users and pet owners to be first aid ready as bull shark sightings continue to rise in the Brisbane River.

“Children and pets may be particularly vulnerable, as they are more likely to play on the edge of the river or fall into the water during recreational activities, and may be perceived by sharks as easier prey,” said a My First Aid Course spokesperson.

One incident earlier this year in the Great Barrier Reef involved a young boy who was posing for a fishing photo when he was attacked by a bull shark. Thankfully, he was left unharmed.

Bull sharks are known for their aggressive behavior and are among the three most commonly attacking shark species in Australia.

While the likelihood of a shark attack is rare, it is important that people using the river for recreational purposes understand the increasing risk and are prepared for any situation.

My First Aid Course explains that if someone is attacked by a shark, the first priority is to control the bleeding with firm pressure applied directly on the wound to prevent further blood loss. It is also important to call for emergency medical assistance as soon as possible. While waiting for help to arrive, make sure the person is lying down and kept warm to prevent hypothermia.

My First Aid Course emphasizes the importance of first aid training to help individuals respond quickly and effectively in emergency situations, including those involving shark attacks.

"While learning first aid tips online is valuable, attending a local first aid course in Brisbane is the best way to prepare individuals to respond confidently and effectively in emergency situations," said the spokesperson. "In addition to learning practical skills, our courses also emphasize the importance of staying calm and confident in high-pressure situations, which can be just as critical for positive first aid outcomes."

Despite the risks associated with shark attacks, My First Aid Course emphasizes the importance of maintaining a healthy respect for these magnificent creatures and protecting their habitats. "It's important to recognize that sharks are an essential part of our ocean and river ecosystems and play a critical role in maintaining a healthy balance," said the spokesperson. "We encourage everyone to do their part in protecting these beautiful animals by practicing responsible behavior in and around their habitats."

