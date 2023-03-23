Blindness from Retinitis Pigmentosa reversed with MD Stem Cells treatment- benefit may last years
RP patient improves from legal blindness to 20/20 vision following MD Stem Cell Treatment- wants to repeat
Following treatment in SCOTS, visual acuity has the potential of major improvement- which may last years.”USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Our patient's wife tells her husband's heartbreaking story of blindness and his remarkable recovery following the SCOTS stem cell procedure with MD Stem Cells.
" John's vision had deteriorated to 20/200 in both eyes because of an inherited, genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa or RP. He’s remembers having difficulty seeing as early as 3 years old. His vision problems were discovered after he went to school at age 5.
As the disease progressed in adulthood, he was unable to drive by age 60, had delayed response in actually seeing images of people or objects, actually seeing anything. At age 63, in January 2014, he had the SCOTS procedure from MD Stem Cells performed, and this surgery changed his life.
Within a month John's vision was 20/20 in the right eye and 20/25 in the left eye!
He was able to see the stars which he rarely remembers seeing any stars prior to this surgery! Colors were more vivid and he was able to distinguish details that he previous had been unable to see. He was able to scuba dive again, which he had not done for several years.
John’s vision has slowly regressed to 20/60 in his right eye and 20/100 in left eye since 2021.
It’s been 9 years since the original SCOTS procedure. John is looking forward to the SCOTS2 procedure this April 2023 and improved vision for the next decade. "
WHAT'S NEW:
The stem cell approach pioneered by MD Stem Cells has shown positive results helping patients suffering from a number of eye and neurologic diseases. In one of their initial scientific papers, MD Stem Cells showed that patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa or RP could benefit from the treatment provided in the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study. That paper is titled Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study: bone marrow derived stem cells in the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa. We now see that these improvements can achieve normal acuity that results can last many years.
ACTUAL RESULTS:
Results reported were all statistically significant- the gold standard in medicine for confirming results. 64.7% of patients showed improved binocular vision averaging 10.23 lines of Snellen acuity per eye over pre-treatment acuity; 35.3% of patients remaining stable over the follow up period. Improvements ranged from 1 to 27 lines of vision. Using the Logmar Scale visual acuity improvement ranged from 23% to 90% with an average of 40.9% visual acuity improvement over baseline vision. MD Stem Cells unique approach is the first and only treatment to actually improve and maintain vision in patients with RP.
WHAT IS THE TREATMENT:
The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II ( SCOTS2) uses the patient's own stem cells for treatment. The patient is provide a short period of anesthesia and there is no pain. They take a small amount of the patient’s own bone marrow, isolate the stem cells, and provide 2 ocular injections followed by intravenous. .
OTHER EYE DISEASES THIS CAN HELP:
MD Stem Cells has treated a number of eye diseases with benefit to vision. Retinal conditions such as dry AMD (macular degeneration), Retinitis Pigmentosa, Usher, Stargardt, Cone-Rod, Rod-Cone, Cone dystrophies, Bests dystrophy, different retinal problems including retinopathy, injury, inflammation, POHS ,choroiditis, some diabetic retinopathies and certain post Retinal Detachment vision loss. A number of optic nerve conditions have also responded including Glaucoma, LHON, Dominant Optic Atrophy, Optic neuropathies and many other optic nerve problems.
KEY POINTS:
Retinitis Pigmentosa can now be treated with the SCOTS2 procedure with a high, statistically significant chance of improvement. Contact MD Stem Cells directly for a case review. MD Stem Cells has vast experience with eye disease and has published multiple medical and scientific papers. This is reassuring to patients and health care providers seeking treatment options. MD Stem Cells has the knowledge to carefully treat your retinal or optic nerve condition, if appropriate, leading to optimal results.
I WANT MORE INFORMATION:
Receive information about participating in SCOTS2 by emailing Dr. Levy at stevenlevy@mdstemcells.com with your name, cell phone, email address and brief history of their disease. You may also use the contact us page on www.mdstemcells.com or call directly 203-423-9494. MD Stem Cells has no grant support and is not a pharmaceutical company; this is a patient sponsored studies and the patients pay for both treatment and travel.
Steven Levy MD
MD Stem Cells
+1 203-423-9494
stevenlevy@mdstemcells.com