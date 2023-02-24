NAION Optic Nerve Stroke Treatment Improves Vision
NAION or Non-arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy shows up to 83% improvement following MD Stem Cell Treatment
Our ability to help eyes with even long standing optic nerve damage or disease is significant.”USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAION or Non-arteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy is a type of stroke of the optic nerve that is not from inflammation. It can cause severe loss of vision. Patients may loss the ability to drive, see faces, walk easily and read. It typically occurs in one eye initially, but the fellow eye may also develop NAION weeks, months or even years later. The cause is not always clear, but risk factors include the shape of the nerve or cup, vascular disease, blood pressure issues, sleep apnea, and certain medications including Sildenafil (ED medication) .
WHAT'S NEW:
The stem cell approach pioneered by MD Stem Cells has shown positive results helping patients suffering from a number of eye and neurologic diseases. In one of their initial scientific papers, MD Stem Cells showed that patients with NAION could benefit from the treatment provided in the Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study. That paper, titled: Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study: bone marrow derived stem cells in the treatment of non-arteritic ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) has been cited multiple times in support of other published scientific papers and helped move stem cell research forward in neurologic applications.
ACTUAL RESULTS:
Results reported were all statistically significant- the gold standard in medicine for confirming results. 80% of patients had improvement in binocular vision with 20% remaining stable. 73.6% of eyes gained vision with 15.9% remaining stable. The average improvement (which included eyes that were stable) was 22.74% with the maximum being 83.3%. Duration of NAION ranged from almost 10 yrs to 35 years- so how long someone had lost vision did not appear to affect results.
WHAT IS THE TREATMENT:
The Stem Cell Ophthalmology Treatment Study II ( SCOTS2) uses the patient's own stem cells for treatment. The patient is provide a short period of anesthesia and there is no pain. They take a small amount of the patient’s own bone marrow, isolate the stem cells, and provide 2 ocular injections followed by intravenous. .
OTHER EYE DISEASES THIS CAN HELP:
MD Stem Cells has treated a number of eye diseases with benefit to vision. Retinal conditions such as dry AMD (macular degeneration), Retinitis Pigmentosa, Usher, Stargardt, Cone-Rod, Rod-Cone, Cone dystrophies, Bests dystrophy, different retinal problems including retinopathy, injury, inflammation, POHS ,choroiditis, some diabetic retinopathies and certain post Retinal Detachment vision loss. A number of optic nerve conditions have also responded including Glaucoma, LHON, Dominant Optic Atrophy, Optic neuropathies and many other optic nerve problems.
KEY POINTS:
NAION can now be treated with the SCOTS2 procedure with a high, statistically significant chance of improvement. Check with your eye doctor or contact MD Stem Cells directly for a case review. MD Stem Cells has vast experience with eye disease and has published multiple medical and scientific papers. This is reassuring to patients and health care providers seeking treatment options. MD Stem Cells has the knowledge to carefully treat your retinal or optic nerve condition, if appropriate, leading to optimal results.
I WANT MORE INFORMATION:
Receive information about participating in SCOTS2 by emailing Dr. Levy at stevenlevy@mdstemcells.com with your name, cell phone, email address and brief history of their disease. You may also use the contact us page on www.mdstemcells.com or call directly 203-423-9494. MD Stem Cells has no grant support and is not a pharmaceutical company; this is a patient sponsored studies and the patients pay for both treatment and travel.
