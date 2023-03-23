Careficient Announces Hospice Pharmacy Integration with OnePoint Patient Care
We want to empower clinicians to be more productive and give them the flexibility to deliver care in the most efficient ways possible”JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient, a leading provider of cloud-based EMR (Electronic Medical Records) solutions for home health, hospice, and home care, today announced a new software integration with OnePoint Patient Care, one of the nation’s premier hospice pharmacy and benefits manager (PBM) based in Arizona. The integration allows clinicians to easily access and manage e-prescriptions, claims and medications within the Careficient EMR.
— Brad Caldwell, Careficient COO
“We want to empower clinicians to be more productive and give them the flexibility to deliver care in the most efficient ways possible. The partnership with OnePoint accomplishes this and will make it easier for clinicians to do their jobs and make their process more seamless day-to-day. These factors relate to job satisfaction and will in turn, help hospice agencies build a more resilient organization with the ability to retain employees and improve outcomes for both patients and clinicians.” stated Brad Caldwell, Careficient COO.
“We are thrilled to offer our partners this increased level of integration with Careficient, which will ensure that busy clinicians are able to reduce the amount of time spent processing orders through multiple systems,” added Mike Porpora, OnePoint President of Hospice.
Clinicians can deliver care and treatments with the confidence they always have access to the most up-to-date and accurate prescription information. The integration improves the safety of care by eliminating the need to enter and re-enter information from one system to another – removing any potential for error when administering medications.
About OnePoint Patient Care
OnePoint Patient Care is the nation's leading provider of community-based hospice pharmacy and pharmacy benefits management (PBM) services offering hospices nationwide flexible and adaptable solutions for their hospice pharmacy needs. OnePoint fills prescriptions, creates custom compounds and formularies, provides home deliveries, and manages pharmacy benefits for more than 40,000 patients per day. For additional information visit www.oppc.com.
About Careficient
Careficient provides EMR solutions for home health and hospice management by creating agency-wide efficiencies with an integrated approach to agency management. With one platform for several business lines, Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale with any size agency.
