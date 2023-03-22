Three Plantensive Leaders Tapped as 2023 "Pros to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Jared Simons, Violet Jaramillo and Kristen D'Amore praised for "helping heal the supply chain"

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plantensive, a MorganFranklin Consulting company, is proud to announce that three of Plantensive's team members - Jared Simons, Violet Jaramillo and Kristen D'Amore - have been recognized as recipients of the 2023 "Pros to Know" award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This marks the fifth consecutive year Plantensive leaders have won this distinguished award.

"Jared, Violet and Kristen have a passion for all aspects of supporting their clients, including both short-term projects and long-term support, where they have helped clients evolve with their everchanging needs," says Derek Cesarz, managing partner at Plantensive. "The supply chain industry had to change virtually every aspect of its business process due to the pandemic, and their ability to pivot and counsel clients through this challenging period just enforces their dedicated, strategic approach."

The "Pros to Know" award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders seeking ways to leverage supply chain as a competitive advantage. Plantensive has had 13 leaders receive this prestigious award since 2015.

"This year's list is filled with supply chain professionals whose achievements and success stories have helped move the needle in the supply chain. They promote safety, sustainability and workforce development," Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics says. "They work toward helping heal the supply chain."

As factors including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and war in the Ukraine continue to complicate supply chain operations, this year's award gives timely recognition to those who are tackling tough challenges successfully. Mayer notes, "We received close to 400 nominations this year, the highest number of nominations ever for this award. It's proof that today's supply chain professionals are doing great things for the supply chain. They embody what a true leader should be. And, without their initiatives, programs and collaborative efforts, today's supply chains would be in worse shape."

###

About Plantensive

Plantensive, a MorganFranklin company, is a supply chain and retail planning solutions provider to many of the Fortune 500 and mid-market companies across the consumer-packaged goods, distribution, manufacturing and retail industries. Plantensive provides end-to-end supply chain solutions and proven tools to accelerate value by building, implementing and optimizing dynamic, reliable supply chain solutions aligned with business strategies. For more information visit: plantensive.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to SDCExec.com to learn more.

Pull Quote

"Jared, Violet and Kristen have a passion for all aspects of supporting their clients, including both short-term projects and long-term support, where they have helped clients evolve with their everchanging needs," says Derek Cesarz, managing partner at Plantensive.

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski, Plantensive, 1 603-504-2024, bkowalski@vaco.com, https://plantensive.com/

SOURCE Plantensive