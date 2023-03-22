Submit Release
Statement by the Prime Minister on Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Ramadan:

"Tomorrow, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Ramadan falls during the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, officially beginning and ending with the appearance of the crescent moon. This is a time of spiritual contemplation, fasting, prayer, and charitable giving for Muslims, who will gather with family and friends in the evening to break their day-long fast with iftar. The meal follows the sunset prayer and offers an opportunity to reflect on the values of compassion, gratitude, and generosity at the heart of Ramadan.

"As we mark the start of Ramadan, I join all Canadians in celebrating the ongoing contributions of Muslim communities to our vibrant and diverse national fabric.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

"رمضان مبارك

"Ramadan Mubarak."

