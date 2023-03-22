NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION JAYCE’S JOURNEY ANNOUNCES AUTISM AWARENESS GALA TITLED ‘SNEAKER BALL’ ON APRIL 2, 2023 (LA)
Non-profit organization Jayce’s Journey Inc. proudly announces Sneaker Ball - the inaugural premier fundraising gala for autism awareness. Sneaker Ball will be a cocktail event at The Mr. C Hotel in Beverly Hills Los Angeles on Sunday, April 2nd, where youth champions, game-changers, and diversity & inclusion advocates will gather for a fun evening where fashion meets philanthropy in support of Autism Awareness.
This celebration will occur at the beginning of Autism Awareness Month, encompassing an evening of sneaker culture and style hosted by special guest Acacia C. McBride(autism advocate). Featuring a silent auction, passed around cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and a performance from the award-winning ensemble - 1500 or Nothin' (The collective has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z, Kanye West, T.I., Bruno Mars, B.o.B and many more.) and the opportunity to connect with top professionals, influencers, and sports figures from around the region.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) impacts 1 in 44 children in the United States occurring in all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups. Roughly 80% of individuals with ASD are younger than 22 years old and in the next 10 to 15 years, as many as 500,000 will age into adulthood nationwide. Autism prevalence has increased by 178% since 2000. Moving forward, it will be critical to ensure that individuals have access to a lifetime of services, resources, and support to
maximize independence, increase self-sufficiency, and achieve long-term success.
Jayce’s Journey Inc. envisions a future in which equitable opportunities are provided to individuals with autism where they can work as a team to discover their abilities while being empowered to overcome barriers and limitations throughout their various stages of life. The foundation strives to create positive change through the power of teamwork and collaboration, fostering a community where education and resources are shared while nurturing the unique talents & gifts possessed by anyone with autism.
Jayce's Journey Inc. offers the following programs and initiatives:
The April 2 gala will follow the run of show listed below:
7pm-8pm: Blue carpet/ Cocktail hour
8pm: Hors d'oeuvres & Conversations(45 mins)
Presentations:
Introduction (5 mins)
Launch video part 2 (10 mins)
Speaker 1: Dr. Netsy Mulugeta (10 mins)
Speaker 2: Dr. Dianne Cullinane (10 mins)
Speaker 3: Deidre Price (10 mins)
9pm-10pm: Silent Auction & Entertainment
1500 or Nothing Performance (60 mins)
10:15-10:30: Closing remarks & acknowledgments
About Jayce’s Journey
Established in 2022, Jayce’s Journey Inc. grew out of the vision and due diligence of founder Deidre Price, who’s son Jayce was diagnosed with autism at the age of two years old. Jayce is currently non-verbal and communicates through American Sign Language. He has an aide who specializes in the DIR Floortime therapy approach who accompanies him in school and regularly attends speech & occupational therapy. Jayce has recently made tremendous improvements after starting Biomedical treatment which is an evidence-based holistic approach to testing and treating the underlying behavioral and psychological symptoms of Autism.
Jayce’s Journey is dedicated to supporting children and individuals with autism and/or developmental delays through early intervention services, education, and access to resources. We envision a future in which equitable opportunities are provided to individuals with autism where we can work as a team to discover their abilities through being empowered to overcome barriers and limitations throughout their various stages of life.
Jayce's Journey Inc. | 17216 Saticoy Street, Suite 188 Van Nuys, CA 91406
Visit www.jayces-journey.org to purchase tables & tickets
