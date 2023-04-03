Klein Electronics TEAM6 Multi-Charger Now Exclusively Available for Sonim XP5plus and XP10
Klein Electronics today announced the launch of the TEAM6 multi-charger, designed exclusively for the Sonim XP5plus and XP10 ultra-rugged devices.
ESCONDIDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonim Technologies designs and develops ultra-rugged devices for enterprise workers and first responders who work in extreme conditions. For those managing large teams with multiple devices, the Klein Electronics TEAM6 multi-charger ensures all the devices are connected and accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The TEAM6 multi-charger provides simultaneous power to each device, conveniently and efficiently charging up to six devices simultaneously. The drop-in multi-bay charger and handset organizer enables the pods to be easily swapped out when new phones are ready to charge, eliminating the need for charging cables. Sonim certified chargers are designed to optimize the battery life, enabling users to get the most from their handsets and help reduce total cost of ownership.
TEAM6 Multi-Charger Features:
• Charging and charged status LED indicators
• Charges fully depleted phone in less than four hours
• Compatible with Sonim XP5plus and XP10 handset models
Learn more about Klein Electronics TEAM6 Multi-Charger for Sonim XP5plus and XP10 here.
About Klein Electronics, Inc.
For 30 years, Klein Electronics, Inc. has offered a complete line of 2-way radios and accessories, to a full suite of P.O.C. Push-To-Talk custom accessories and charger solutions, we have the solution you need. With in-house firmware and electrical engineers, we smoothly integrate HW and SW into rugged, professional products. Tenure is an average of 15+ years, with several key people being on board for 18-20 years, making our process experienced, agile, and easy to work with. Please visit: https://kleinelectronics.com/
Contact
Jessica Alvaro
Klein Electronics, Inc.
socialmedia@kleinelectronics.com