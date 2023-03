BioAcuity Consulting Inc. Promotes Julie-Lea Lipszyc to Vice President - Quality, Compliance & Regulatory

Julie-Lea Lipszyc, Vice President - Quality, Compliance & Regulatory

Julie-Léa Lipszyc, a recognized global life sciences expert in quality, compliance, validation, clinical, and regulatory affairs promoted to Vice President.

Julie-Lea is a recognized life sciences expert who quickly gains the respect and trust of clients and peers alike because of her professionalism, wealth of knowledge, and effective tailored approach.” — John Rydall, President of BioAcuity

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAcuity Consulting Inc., a global provider of consulting services to life science companies, today announced the promotion of Julie-Lipszyc to Vice President.

Since joining BioAcuity in 2015 as a Principal consultant, Julie-Lea Lipszyc has been instrumental in BioAcuity's continuous growth and success. Julie-Lea’s 26-years of experience (spanning all aspects of quality, compliance, validation, clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing operations) and thorough understanding of FDA, Health Canada, European, Australian, Japanese and Korean Regulatory Agency guidelines & requirements, combined with a results-oriented focus has greatly contributed to enhancing BioAcuity's reputation as a trusted partner and go-to advisor. She takes great pride in delivering effective strategic advice, efficient technical solutions, and helping companies, located in Canada and throughout the world, navigate complex regulatory environments, bring new and innovative products to market, achieve regulatory compliance, and meet key business and scientific objectives.

Mrs. Lipszyc holds a Masters Degree in Sciences and Technology of Quality Assurance of Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Dietetics Products from the Pharmacy University in Paris, and a Diploma of First-Degree Technician, Biophysics from École Technique Supérieure du Laboratoire in Paris.

Established in 2010, BioAcuity Consulting Inc. is a consulting firm specializing in biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, advanced cell, medical device, food, and natural health products & therapeutics. BioAcuity's team includes subject matter experts in quality management, compliance, clinical, regulatory affairs, GMP, GLP, GCP, GPP, MDSAP, manufacturing operations, and capital projects. Support Services include: Quality Management Systems Development / Improvement, Risk Assessment, Process & Cleaning Validation, Clinical trial support, GMP / GCP / GLP Auditing, Inspection Readiness, Supplier Qualification, Data Integrity, Computer System Validation, Compliance Remediation, Batch review / Deviations / Investigations / Change Management / CAPAs support, Virtual / Outsourced Quality Department Operations, CMC and Regulatory, Due Diligence, Tech Transfer, Program & Project Management, Capital Projects, and Training.

Visit the Company’s web site (www.bioacuity.com) for more information.