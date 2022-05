Former Health Canada Compliance Inspector Flora Noitsis Joins BioAcuity Consulting Inc. as Senior Associate

GMP / GLP / GCP / MDSAP Consultants specializing in Quality, Compliance, Regulatory, and Operations. Serving start-ups to multi-national organizations in Bio/Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Natural Health, Cannabis, Food, and other Life Sciences Industries.

Flora brings over three decades of Compliance experience with Health Canada’s Regulatory Operations and Enforcement Branch to the BioAcuity Consulting Team.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAcuity Consulting Inc., a results-oriented biopharmaceutical / life-sciences consulting firm, specializing in quality, compliance, regulatory affairs, and operations management, welcomes Flora Noitsis as Senior Associate, Compliance & Regulatory, to their team.

Flora was most recently a Compliance Specialist with Health Canada’s Clinical Trial Compliance Program and brings 31 years of Health Canada’s Regulatory Operations and Enforcement Branch experience to BioAcuity Consulting Inc.

“We are thrilled to add Flora’s vast Health Canada knowledge and experience to our exceptional team of Subject Matter Experts.” said John Rydall, President of BioAcuity. “The addition of her skills conducting Good Clinical Practice (GCP) inspections of sponsors, investigators, and clinical research organizations, and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections of drug establishments, expands and enhances the company's existing capabilities. Flora’s expertise will deliver strategic support, and tailored practical solutions to our clients, helping them navigate and balance the complexities of business, quality, compliance, and regulatory requirements.”

Flora’s addition to the team reunites her with past colleague, Caroline Mills, another former Health Canada Compliance Inspector who joined BioAcuity as a Senior Associate, Compliance & Regulatory, last year.

About BioAcuity Consulting Inc.

BioAcuity Consulting Inc. is a results-oriented biopharmaceutical / life-sciences consulting firm specializing in quality, compliance, regulatory, and operations management, serving start-ups to multi-national organizations in bio/pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, natural health, cannabis, food, and other life sciences industries. Our GMP / GLP / GCP / MDSAP regulatory compliance expertise and knowledge encompasses FDA, Health Canada, European, and Asian regulatory requirements, and guidelines.