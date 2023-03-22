Submit Release
Wildcat Power Gen Products Now Available On Federal Government Services Advantage (GSA) Website

Wildcat Power Gen

Government Services Advantage Logo

Santa Fe Professional Solutions

The addition of Wildcat Power Gen products on the GSA allows local, state, and federal agencies to buy our products without needing to issue a bid or request a solicitation.”
— Wildcat President Matthew Roeser
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Engines LPG LLC dba Wildcat Power Gen is pleased to announce that Santa Fe Professional Solutions (www.santafepower.net) has become a national distributor of Wildcat Power Gen products and has been approved by the United States federal government to sell Wildcat Power Gen products on the Government Services Advantage (GSA) website (www.gsaadvantage.gov). Santa Fe Professional Solutions is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that maintains an active contract with the United States Government Services Advantage (GSA) and supplies various government agencies both battery and UPS systems. With the GSA contract approval, Santa Fe Professional Solutions will now be able to sell the Wichita, Kansas made Wildcat Power Gen product line to any level of government agency using federally allocated funds.

“The addition of Wildcat Power Gen products on the GSA allows local, state, and federal agencies to buy our products without needing to issue a bid or request a solicitation. The GSA website makes it easy for government contract officers to fill supply orders of equipment and materials. We can supply them with American Made, Commercial Grade equipment designed to be used for long intervals and in commercial settings, knowing that the taxpayers are getting quality products,” stated Matthew Roeser, President of Engines LPG LLC. “We are proud that we can supply our country with American manufactured goods. This is our way to serve our country.”

“There are other manufacturers of power generators on the GSA, but for us what set Wildcat Power Gen apart was their commitment to American made products that are manufactured with commercial grade components. They back it up with a 3-year, 5,000-hour best in class commercial warranty too. We look forward to serving agencies, first responders, and all branches of the military with equipment they can count on,” stated Doug Godbey, Owner of Santa Fe Professional Solutions.

About Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen

Engines LPG LLC DBA Wildcat Power Gen is an American standby and backup power generator manufacturer that focuses on environmentally safe fuels, quality components, and customization no other generator company currently offers. Formed in 2013, Engines LPG LLC is growing rapidly through Dealer expansion, corporate sales, and government bid awards.

Sammy Haggar
Engines LPG LLC dba Wildcat Power Gen
+1 602-741-7711
email us here
Wildcat Power Gen Is Now On GSA Advantage!

You just read:

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Military Industry, Natural Disasters, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


