Mobile Gaming Market Size Expected to Reach US$ 137.37 Billion by 2027

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Gaming Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global mobile gamingmarket size reached US$ 73.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.30% during 2022-2027.

Mobile gaming refers to digital games specifically designed to work on mobile devices such as smartphones, pocket personal computers (PCs) or tablets, smartwatches, media players, and feature phones. These games depend on a high-performance central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), random access memory (RAM), and high-resolution display screens to ensure optimum performance. They can be downloaded from the internet or mobile operator portals through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared connections, and memory cards. They enhance team-building skills and concentration, improve morale, increase creativity, build social connections, minimize stress, and enhance problem-solving skills. Owing to these benefits, mobile gaming is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the mobile gaming industry. In addition, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet, the growing use of smartphones for mobile gaming, and the development of mobile chipsets that offer better performance and less battery drain, along with high-resolution displays up to six inches, have contributed to the production of AAA-quality mobile games, which is accelerating the product adoption rate. Moreover, the incorporation of three-dimensional (3D), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) games to provide immersive real-world experiences represents another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of mobile gaming due to the recent onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic with lockdown restrictions and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending citizens stay home and play games resulting in the #PlayApartTogether gaming campaign, along with the extensive product development by gaming industries, are other factors creating a positive market outlook.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Gameloft SE (Vivendi SE)

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Kabam Games Inc

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Rovio Entertainment Oyj

Supercell Oy (Tencent Holdings Ltd)

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, device type, platform, business model and geography.



Breakup by Type:

Action or Adventure

Casino

Sports and Role Playing

Strategy and Brain



Breakup by Device Type:

Smartphone

Smartwatch

PDA

Tablet

Others



Breakup by Platform:



Breakup by Business Model:

Freemium

Paid

Free

Paymium



Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

