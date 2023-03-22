Humidifiers Market Size to Hit US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028 – Report Analysis by IMARC Group

The global humidifier market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market expected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2023-2028, driven by the growing consciousness among the masses about the adverse effects of pollutants and the advent of smart product variants.

A humidifier represents an electric device that increases the humidity in a room or building by adding moisture to the air. It aids in averting dryness, which may cause skin irritation or inflammation, and curing symptoms of the common cold and flu, therefore, giving relief to individuals suffering from sinus congestion, nose bleeding, and chapped lips. There is a range of different humidifiers available in the market, such as evaporators, central humidifiers, steam vaporizers, impeller humidifiers, and ultrasonic humidifiers. As a result, they are widely utilized in homes, commercial and institutional buildings, hospitals, data centers, concert halls, museums, art galleries, and shopping complexes.

Trends and Drivers in Global Humidifier Market:

The escalating demand for these electric devices, on account of the increasing awareness among people about the harmful impact of pollutants, including dust mites, molds, and bacteria, on their health, owing to consistently degrading air quality, is among the key factors stimulating the humidifiers market.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of the product for removing static electricity build-up and maintaining the required humidity level in numerous sectors, as static electricity build-up is an issue for compact discs, computer storage, and other electronic devices, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the introduction of advanced humidifiers by key players enables users to regulate the relative humidity levels of their homes and offices through smartphones and mobile devices is positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and sinusitis, the elevating requirement for an industrial ultrasonic humidifier for indoor planting, and the inflating technological advancements are anticipated to fuel the humidifiers market over the forecasted period.

Global Humidifiers Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:



On the basis of Product Type, the market includes:

Warm-Mist Humidifiers



Ultrasonic Humidifiers



Cool-Mist Humidifiers



Others



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the market includes:



On the basis of Application, the market includes:

Industrial



Residential



Commercial



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa



Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are

Honeywell International Inc.,



Newell Brands,



Procter & Gamble Co.,



BONECO,



Condair Group AG,



Carel Industries S.p.A.,



Dyson Ltd,



Humidifirst, Inc.,



Crane USA, De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l,



Heaven Fresh USA Inc.



UCAN CO., LTD.

