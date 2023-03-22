MOSTe Lanterns Awards Honor City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and Ariel Fan

Many MOSTe Scholars are the first in their families to graduate from college.

Girl-serving nonprofit spotlights the importance of mentorship

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motivating Our Students Through Experience (MOSTe) will honor newly elected City Attorney of Los Angeles Hydee Feldstein Soto and GreenWealth Energy’s Founder and CEO Ariel Fan at the 23rd Annual Lanterns Awards on April 20, 2023. Held in the Kyoto Gardens at the DoubleTree Hotel, the event is a fundraiser for the Los Angeles nonprofit, which mentors and empowers girls from low-income areas of Los Angeles County to become the next generation of college-educated women.

For over 20 years, inspired by Marian Wright Edelman’s book Lanterns: A Memoir of Mentors, the Lanterns Awards have recognized inspiring leaders whose achievements create more significant opportunities for women and girls, including Dr. Mae Jemison (the first Black woman astronaut), Laila Ali, Sparks owner Carla Christofferson, Hill Harper, Brenda Villa, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and author Sandra Cisneros.

Ariel Fan is Founder and CEO of GreenWealth Energy, a leading developer of EV charging for commercial, multifamily, and fleet buildings across California. Fan founded the company in 2016 after being awarded Southern California Edison’s Energy Efficiency Award for capturing the most public funding for green building upgrades among 15 million electric utility customers. GreenWealth is certified as the first woman minority-owned energy company in California, working with clients such as the Walt Disney Company, the City of LA, SoCalGas, the City of Ontario, and national real estate companies to transition to a zero-emissions future. A climate advocate, Fan lives in Pasadena and serves on two boards, E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and US Green Building Council Los Angeles.

Fan says, “We are in an unprecedented time when the sky is the limit for women and the next generation. But we need mentors, like those of MOSTe, to step up and pass on the tools that were not standard when we were younger.”

Hydee Feldstein Soto is the 43rd Los Angeles City Attorney. She is the City’s general counsel and serves as legal advisor to the Mayor, City Council, and the hundreds of boards, departments, officers, and entities that make up the City of Los Angeles. Feldstein Soto was born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and moved to the U.S. to attend Swarthmore College and then Columbia University School of Law. After law school, she moved to Los Angeles, which she has called home for over 40 years.

“In becoming the first woman to serve as Los Angeles City Attorney and the first Latina elected citywide, I am grateful to those who lit the way for me, starting with my 93-year-old mother. By prioritizing mentorship, MOSTe recognizes a fundamental truth: nobody succeeds on their own,” says Feldstein Soto.

As of 2023, MOSTe has supported over 2,000 girls in Los Angeles to attend college, graduate, and launch successful careers. From middle school to college, MOSTe offers girls a positive community to build confidence and pursue their education and provides caring mentors to guide their growth.

Find more information about MOSTe and upcoming event at moste.org