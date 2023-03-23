OATI to Showcase How it Ties EV Charging to the Power Grid
Company to exhibit V2G, Smart Parking and Microgrid Solutions at the EV Charging Summit
What sets our V2G technology apart from the rest of the industry is that we seamlessly connect EV fleet-charging to the power grid”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) will demonstrate how its innovative EV solutions tie into the power grid at the EV Charging Summit & Expo, March 29-31, 2023 at the Mirage Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada. Watch OATI live demos of its vehicle-to-grid (V2G), smart-parking, and microgrid technologies at Booth #320.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO
“What sets our V2G technology apart from the rest of the industry is that we seamlessly connect EV fleet-charging to the power grid,” says Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., OATI President and CEO. “With OATI EVolution™, we can manage EV fleets, integrate V2G charging, gain full visualization of chargers, monitor parking spaces, incorporate EVs into microgrids, and optimize EV charger ROI, all in one.”
OATI EVolution™ is a trusted Smart EV Charging Solution, built by leveraging OATI’s experience in delivering mission-critical solutions to the energy industry. EVolution™ includes Smart EV-Charge Stations in a variety of form factors, a Smart-Charge-Station Network Management System (NMS), a robust EV Driver Mobile App, and 24/7 support.
OATI will also feature its Smart City Platform at the Expo, with OATI webSmartIoT™ open standards and IoT Connected Devices technologies. Another key OATI solution is Residential Managed Charging that bypasses the home charger and which utilities can access via telematics with no additional meter needed.
“We encourage you to come to the Expo, engage with our experts and speakers, and learn how you and your organization can help to decarbonize the grid and increase value for your organization and customers,” says Dr. Mokhtari. “Both our speakers and our booth demos show why OATI is the industry’s leading V2G provider.”
OATI is the Executive Sponsor of the EV Charging Summit & Expo, with three on-stage speakers: Linda Stevens, OATI Chief Strategy Officer of Smart Grid and Smart City; Matt Kiesow, OATI Director Strategic Product Incubation, and Alexander Fohey, OATI Senior Manager Microgrids. Their presentations encompass the following topics:
• Meeting Sustainability Goals for a Clean Future
• Power Storage ROI – When, Where, Why?”
• The Backup Plan: Breakdowns, Backups, & Disaster Preparedness
“Our speakers and OATI solutions are second-to-none,” adds Dr. Mokhtari. “You’ll be glad you stopped by to engage with our experts at the Expo.”
With more than 27 years of extensive expertise in power systems, OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy industry and power grid. To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email Innovation@oati.net.
About OATI
OATI engages with its 2,200+ industry customers to transform their operational tasks to meet the changes with decarbonization and monetize their assets. OATI successfully deploys and hosts mission-critical solutions committed to industry standards and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is the leading provider of Smart Grid, Distribution, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, and Market Management services and products. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California and India. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Steven Hitchcock
Open Access Technology International, Inc.
+1 763-201-2000
