BEASEN's Bold Blinds: A Smart Solution for Stylish Homes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BEASEN, a company specializing in innovative home solutions, has launched its latest product - the BEASEN Smart Motorized Blinds and Shades. This modern window treatment features a wireless design that eliminates cords and wires, offering a minimalist and clean look to contemporary homes. The shades can be controlled with a remote, phone, or voice, making it easier for homeowners to adjust the lighting of their entire home with a single device. Recent studies from the NYT have shown that using intelligent blinds and shades can help reduce energy bills by up to 20%, making the BEASEN Smart Motorized Blinds and Shades a practical choice for cost-conscious homeowners.
BEASEN was founded in 2010 with a vision to simplify window treatments by eliminating cords and wires, thereby reducing the risk of tripping and entanglement. The company's smart blinds and shades also provide enhanced privacy and safety by being cordless, making them a safer alternative to traditional blinds. They offer a range of functional designs, styles, and materials that can be customized to suit the needs and interior décor of homes.
The motorized blinds and shades also come with a schedule automation feature, allowing homeowners to set daily or weekly routines to raise or lower shades automatically. This feature enhances home security by creating the appearance of someone being home, even when homeowners are away. Voice commands offer convenience, enabling homeowners to control the opening and closing of their motorized blinds using their voice. The shades can be connected to SIRI, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for hands-free operation.
"Purpose is creating curtain solutions that positively influence people and places," said a spokesperson for the company. "Smart blinds and shades are designed to save energy, time, and money while improving the aesthetics of the home, offering a broad range of functional designs, styles, and materials to fit homeowner needs and interior decor."
Flexible power options, including a rechargeable solar panel, are available for added convenience. The motorized blinds are powered by rechargeable batteries that last up to six months after charging for only six hours. USB charging is available to connect with a power bank or wall socket. By connecting the battery to a solar panel, the shade will draw power from the sun's energy throughout the day, providing a sustainable energy solution for a home.
BEASEN's Smart Motorized Blinds and Shades are designed to simplify living and improve the aesthetics, utility, and energy efficiency of homes. The product is available for purchase on the BEASEN website. For more information, please visit http://www.beasenhome.com
