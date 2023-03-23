Bankers’ Bank of Kansas Chooses Aptys Solutions to Unify Legacy Systems and Propel Faster Payments

Daniel Hayden, Vice President, Payments and Deposit Manager, Bankers’ Bank of Kansas Eric Dotson, Executive Vice President, Aptys Solutions

Bankers’ Bank chooses key fintech player, Aptys Solutions, for unified payments technology to boost faster payments

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 5,500 financial institutions including faster and mobile payments, international and domestic wire, ACH, and image cash letter, announced today that its newest customer, Bankers’ Bank of Kansas (BBOK), provider of correspondent services to more than 90% of the banks throughout the state of Kansas, has selected Aptys to replace their legacy payment systems with Aptys’ unified payments platform, PayLOGICS which will provide enhanced payment capabilities for its current payment rails and faster payments including the FedNow Service.

BBOK takes a bold initiative in modernizing its payments infrastructure and preparing for faster payment capabilities by simplifying its payment systems and aggregating its data into one single platform, PayLOGICS. Leveraging PayLOGICS, Aptys’ cloud-native, omni-channel payments platform, enables BBOK to manage ACH, checks, wires, Fed messages and FedNow payments all from a single platform, setting BBOK up to be one of the first adopters of the FedNow Service.

BBOK customers will be able to access multiple payment types from one platform creating stronger efficiency, reducing risk and streamlining compliance and vendor management. Implementing this level of technology also gives BBOK the capability to continue enhancing their payment solutions to help banks meet their customers’ payments needs and expectations as payments evolve. Working with BBOK, Aptys will establish a real-time integration to its core system and will manage the real-time gateway―connecting to the FedNow Service and RTP.

“As a leader in facilitating payments for community banks, we aim to provide an exceptional experience for our customers across all payment solutions, including instant payments. It was important to us to find a provider who could help us achieve our goals by reducing complexity, enhancing user functionality and accommodating instant payments in a single platform,” says Daniel Hayden, Vice President – Payments and Deposit Manager, of Bankers’ Bank of Kansas. “By partnering with Aptys, we’re opening the door to a new, dynamic opportunity to provide our clients not only with traditional payment solutions, but also faster payment capabilities that will allow them to participate in the FedNow Service and RTP. Aptys’ advanced technology will carry us well into the future as we continue to grow in the instant payments space."

“We are honored that BBOK selected Aptys as its payments partner. We have been working diligently with FedNow and our bankers’ bank and corporate credit union partners to develop market leading faster payment products including FedNow and RTP services. Our cloud-based technology is easy to deploy and faster to integrate with,” said Eric Dotson, Executive Vice President, Aptys Solutions. “At a time when so many financial institutions are searching for a partner who can simplify their disjointed payment systems while leading the way in faster and real-time payments, Aptys is helping financial institutions like BBOK to unlock real-time payment services for all of their customers. Our solutions will allow banks and credit unions to differentiate in their market, diversify their offerings, enable new payment strategies for businesses and consumers, and position their customers as leaders in faster payments.”

Bankers’ Bank of Kansas

Bankers’ Bank of Kansas provides credit, payments and liquidity solutions to meet the strategic needs of community banks. Since our founding in 1988, our priority has been to provide quality solutions and resources to help banks across Kansas thrive and meet the needs of their customers. We help banks by listening and understanding their model in order to connect them with the right solutions. For more information, visit www.bbok.com.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payment processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 5,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com and www.moli.me.