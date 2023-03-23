Arab America Foundation Announces 30 Under 30--Class of 2023, Applicants Now Accepted
30 Under 30 is a Celebration of Accomplished Young Arab Americans who are Rising Leaders in their Communities
The initiative is a testament to our commitment to empowering our future leaders, who will shape the Arab American community’s destiny.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation announced today the registration period is now open for the 30 Under 30–Class of 2023. Applications are now being accepted through April 30, 2023.
— Warren David, President of Arab America
30 Under 30 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab Americans in all fields, including but not limited to business, education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives.
Warren David, the co-founder of the Arab America Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the launch of our initiative aimed at Arab Americans under 30. He further added that “the remarkable work of young Arab American professionals in their communities and the world continues to inspire us each year. The initiative is a testament to our commitment to empowering our future leaders, who will shape the Arab American community’s destiny.”
All candidates should be under the age of 30, excel in their industry, and be engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open to all professionals who live and/or work in the United States and are of Arab descent. Entrants will be able to complete an online application of their background and achievements. The finalists will be determined by a judging review panel.
The Arab America Foundation and its board members are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinator, Nabeleh Ghareeb, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
The Arab America Foundation’s, Rising Leaders initiative, encourages young Arab Americans to participate in programs such as 40 Under 40, 30 Under 30, and 20 Under 20, which spotlight young Arab Americans in all fields and professions.
Only self-nominating applicants will be accepted:
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans together and with diverse organizations across the U.S.
