LUCY BOYNTON IN FULL BLOOM ON THE COVER OF GRAZIA USA’S SPRING ISSUE
Volume VI from GRAZIA USA is out nowNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the American iteration of the famed Italian fashion bible, today unveiled Lucy Boynton, the British-American actress known for her iconic appearances in Bohemian Rhapsody and Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, as its cover star for the spring issue, out now.
Volume VI of GRAZIA USA, the luxury quarterly magazine that debuted in 2020 from publisher Pantheon Media Group, is themed “HABITATS” — a sartorial dedication to the changing habitats in which we live, have lived and will live: the natural, the man-made, and the synthetic worlds.
The issue features stunning photography shot across the world, including original shoots in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.
“The issue is designed to immerse readers in the multitude of habitat shifts that have shaped the evolution of life on earth, and incessantly inspire culture, design, and-of course-fashion,” explained Joseph Errico, Editor and Chief Creative Officer of GRAZIA USA.
In an exclusive conversation with GRAZIA USA Colleen Kratofil, Deputy Editor & Digital Director, 29-year-old Lucy Boynton invited us into her habitat outside of London to discuss her forthcoming role as Marie Antoinette in the new movie, Chevalier, which will be released on April 21. “My first question was whether or not we needed to hear a voice like that of Marie Antoinette at the moment,” Boynton confessed about the last queen of France before the French Revolution. “Then I read the script and I felt quite embarrassed by my kind of presumption. I think it was based on this preconceived idea that I had of her, which isn't necessarily accurate. It's just been shaped by the cultural representation of her, in the way that she's been kind of villainized.”
Beyond the cover story “IN FULL BLOOM,” notable features throughout the issue include:
THE LION, THE GLITCH AND THE WARDROBE, a report on fashion critics’ conflicting opinions surrounding the Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection
WHAT HAS BEEN WILL BE AGAIN, an exploration of fashion trends and why there’s more to our fickle-hearted consumption than marketing
LABOR OF LOVE, a conversation with fashion mogul, Brunello Cuccinelli, about how his Italian hometown of Solomeo has positively impacted his life, and how he’s returning the favor
STYLISH STAYS, a review of the world’s most desirable destinations today that have been influenced by top fashion designers and homes
FEELS LIKE HOME, a conversation with DoubleJ founder JJ Martin about how she transformed her white-walled Milan apartment into a vibrant space packed with colorful patterns
OPEN WATER, a journey through the Seychelles to reveal the world’s an endlessly exciting place … and everything is interconnected.
GRAZIA USA connects with the most affluent and influential readers and users via a first-of-its-kind distribution model. It is mailed directly to handpicked readers who reside in the top 15 markets in the country, and who represent more than 70% of the nation’s purchasing power in our core passions and interests, including fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, and wine and spirits.
Brands partners in the issue included De Beers, Dior, Emporio Armani, Fendi, Guess, Hunter Douglas, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, MaxMara, Omega, Prada, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, among others.
“I am extremely proud of GRAZIA USA and its dedicated editorial team for developing a tremendous product that meets the demands and needs of both readers and advertisers alike,” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President. “We are fortunate to have the support of our partners in delivering best-in-class content in fashion, luxury, entertainment, and more to more than 400,000 qualified readers and users, and millions of online users each month.”
The GRAZIA USA Spring issue is available now for purchase at Barnes & Noble nationwide, as well as other premium point-of-sale retailers. Alternatively, readers can subscribe via email at contact@graziausa.com or view on the digital and social platforms.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
GRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays.
GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
