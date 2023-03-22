Michelman’s Coating Technologies Enable Mono-material Structures and Improved Sustainability for Flexible Packaging

Learn more about this topic during a lively presentation entitled “Integrated Solutions For Recycle-Ready High Barrier Packaging” at Converters Expo 2023.

The next generation of multifunctional oxygen primers that Michelman created provide enhanced barrier properties at low coat weight while simultaneously enabling metallization of core substrates.” — Lori Gobris

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainability initiatives rolling out across the globe are catalyzing brands and converters to seek out paradigm-shifting technologies that facilitate improved end-of-life solutions for flexible packaging structures—including both fiber based and film based substrates. You can learn more about this topic during a lively presentation entitled “Integrated Solutions For Recycle-Ready High Barrier Packaging” that will be jointly presented by Michelman's Lori Gobris and BOBST's Chris Marshall at Converters Expo 2023.

Michelman, in conjunction with partners BOBST and UPM, developed new coating technologies in total packaging solutions that can match the high barrier performance of today’s multi-material laminations. These new solutions enable production of mono-material constructions that can enhance the recyclability of the finished product. Gobris' and Marshall's presentation will detail the development and capabilities of these technologies.

Gobris said, "The next generation of multifunctional oxygen primers that Michelman created provide enhanced barrier properties at low coat weight while simultaneously enabling metallization of core substrates. This innovation, developed in collaboration with BOBST and partners, results in two groundbreaking sustainable packaging solutions. oneBARRIER PrimeCycle is a full PE mono-material barrier alternative to nonrecyclable metallized film, and oneBARRIER FibreCycle is a paper-based packaging solution designed to replace high barrier film packaging.”

About the speakers:

Lori Gobris is Global Marketing Manager, Printing & Packaging at Michelman. She leverages her nearly 30 years of expertise in the paper and flexible packaging industries to help Michelman provide tailored, enhanced solutions that enable packaging sustainability.

Chris Marshall has over 25 years’ experience in the food packaging industry with a strong interest in sustainable packaging solutions. He currently covers the Midwest for BOBST flex pack machinery including CI, roto, lamination, coating, and metallizing.

Converters Expo is being held April 12-13 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.