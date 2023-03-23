MAYO Web + Marketing Services Recognized Again by New Hampshire Business for Social Responsibility

Carrie Mayo, Founder + Creative Director, MAYO Web + Marketing Services receives award from Michelle Veasey, Executive Director of NHBSR
Members of the MAYO Team at NHBSR Awards
MAYO honored for giving “thousands of hours to reducing climate impact and addressing environmental degradation”
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at MAYO Web + Marketing Services took home a top honor at the recent New Hampshire Business for Social Responsibility Sustainability Awards event in Manchester.
MAYO was honored in the Measure What Matters Environmental category for their commitment to sustainability in their work and community. NHBSR, which celebrates its 23rd Anniversary this year, said “MAYO Web & Marketing Services is committed to going beyond internal efforts to create positive environmental impact by supporting their communities and their clients. They've given thousands of hours to reduce climate impact and address environmental degradation with large-scale events, influencing action at the local level and participating on municipal committees to drive change.”
MAYO was also recognized by NHBSR in 2021 for its extensive and effective community engagement practices.
"NHBSR has been an invaluable resource for our company over the years and has played a big part in helping us achieve our sustainability goals." said Carrie Mayo, Founder + Creative Director of MAYO Web + Marketing Services.
The NHBSR honor is the latest public recognition for MAYO. In 2022, the firm received B Corp certification and became a 1% for the Planet member. The MAYO team will continue to raise its level of commitment in 2023. In May, Carrie Mayo and Barrie Hanlon, MAYO Brand Strategist, will be joined by Tom Permatteo, CEO of Green Business Bureau, to present a workshop on Creating Green Certainty at NHBSR’s Spring Conference. The session will provide actionable steps on how to communicate the ROI of green business practices and drive awareness of the importance of sustainability in business.
“Moving beyond theory into practice, the session will help companies connect revenue to responsibility and prove how communications can be used to create internal support and consumer preference by driving interest and influencing adoption of more environmentally responsible practices,” Hanlon said.
MAYO has been a NHBSR member since 2018 and is part of a growing movement that recognizes that New Hampshire will truly thrive when we engage the power of business and our people to build a sustainable and prosperous state for all. “It is with deep gratitude and appreciation that NHBSR spotlights the efforts of these luminaries”, said Michelle Veasey, Executive Director of NHBSR about the 2023 honorees. “Seeing their impact over the years has been inspiring, but seeing the progress, just since we started measuring impact, has been incredible. Their efforts have made our state and region stronger because of the support they give to their communities and their people.”
About MAYO Web + Marketing Services
A full-service web + marketing agency, MAYO’s mission is to build brands that improve proﬁt, while caring for people and the planet. For over 20 years, MAYO has worked with hundreds of businesses to create brand and marketing campaigns that increase revenue while minimizing waste. Using data to drive results, MAYO offers deep expertise in the energy, environment, construction, and manufacturing industries. To learn more, visit mayodesigns.com.
