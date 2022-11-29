Employees at Portsmouth Marketing Firm Seize Opportunity to Get on Santa’s Nice List
With “ad agency” staffers historically dominating the naughty list, a local marketing company offers their team a better chance to get on Santa’s good side.
— Carrie Mayo, Founder of MAYO Web + Marketing Services
“It never hurts to have a little extra insurance,,” said Taylor Keith, MAYO’s Director of Operations. “So when the team heard about Northeast Credit Union’s Nourish the Community Drive we were all in!”
“As a mission-driven organization, we always encourage people to take part in helping others in the community,” said Whitney Bedard, AVP of Marketing at Northeast Credit Union. “We welcome anyone to stop by one of our branches with donations of unopened personal care items for those experiencing homelessness.”
MAYO’s elves got busy this week collecting personal care items on the wish list. Being a Certified Benefit Corporation, they purchased environmentally friendly products from companies like Tom’s of Maine, Seventh Generation, This is L. and Dr. Bronner’s, while also shopping locally at The Refill Station in Portsmouth.
“We’re grateful to Northeast Credit Union for giving us the opportunity to help people experiencing homelessness this holiday season,” said Carrie Mayo, Founder of MAYO Web + Marketing Services. “And because the planet is home to all of us, we purchased low waste options as well as products made by Certified B Corporations to help lower the carbon footprint.”
“It remains to be seen how many of us will make Santa’s nice list this year,” said Jacqui Lewis, MAYO’s Marketing Strategist. “Either way, taking part in the Nourish the Community Drive made the season brighter!”
To learn more about about how you can participate in the Nourish the Community Drive visit https://necu.org/community-events or to make a donation go to https://necu.org/donate.
About MAYO Web Design and Marketing Services
A full-service web design + marketing agency, MAYO’s mission is to build brands that improve proﬁt, while caring for people and the planet. For over 20 years, MAYO has worked with hundreds of businesses to create brand and marketing campaigns that increase revenue while minimizing waste. Using data to drive results, MAYO offers deep expertise in the energy, environment, construction and manufacturing industries and is a member of 1% for the Planet and a Certified B Corp. To learn more, visit mayodesigns.com.
