Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,018 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,188 in the last 365 days.

Employees at Portsmouth Marketing Firm Seize Opportunity to Get on Santa’s Nice List

With “ad agency” staffers historically dominating the naughty list, a local marketing company offers their team a better chance to get on Santa’s good side.

We’re grateful for the opportunity to help those experiencing homelessness this holiday season. By purchasing low waste options and products made by Certified B Corporations we also help the planet.”
— Carrie Mayo, Founder of MAYO Web + Marketing Services
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Working for a Certified BCorp that is also a member of 1% for the Planet means I get to do good things at work. But after hours…well, I might need a few more good deeds to balance things out,” said Barrie Hanlon, Brand Strategist at MAYO Web + Marketing Services.

“It never hurts to have a little extra insurance,,” said Taylor Keith, MAYO’s Director of Operations. “So when the team heard about Northeast Credit Union’s Nourish the Community Drive we were all in!”

“As a mission-driven organization, we always encourage people to take part in helping others in the community,” said Whitney Bedard, AVP of Marketing at Northeast Credit Union. “We welcome anyone to stop by one of our branches with donations of unopened personal care items for those experiencing homelessness.”

MAYO’s elves got busy this week collecting personal care items on the wish list. Being a Certified Benefit Corporation, they purchased environmentally friendly products from companies like Tom’s of Maine, Seventh Generation, This is L. and Dr. Bronner’s, while also shopping locally at The Refill Station in Portsmouth.

“We’re grateful to Northeast Credit Union for giving us the opportunity to help people experiencing homelessness this holiday season,” said Carrie Mayo, Founder of MAYO Web + Marketing Services. “And because the planet is home to all of us, we purchased low waste options as well as products made by Certified B Corporations to help lower the carbon footprint.”

“It remains to be seen how many of us will make Santa’s nice list this year,” said Jacqui Lewis, MAYO’s Marketing Strategist. “Either way, taking part in the Nourish the Community Drive made the season brighter!”

To learn more about about how you can participate in the Nourish the Community Drive visit https://necu.org/community-events or to make a donation go to https://necu.org/donate.

About MAYO Web Design and Marketing Services
A full-service web design + marketing agency, MAYO’s mission is to build brands that improve proﬁt, while caring for people and the planet. For over 20 years, MAYO has worked with hundreds of businesses to create brand and marketing campaigns that increase revenue while minimizing waste. Using data to drive results, MAYO offers deep expertise in the energy, environment, construction and manufacturing industries and is a member of 1% for the Planet and a Certified B Corp. To learn more, visit mayodesigns.com.

Barrie Hanlon
MAYO Web Design + Marketing Services
+1 207-712-1422
email us here

You just read:

Employees at Portsmouth Marketing Firm Seize Opportunity to Get on Santa’s Nice List

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.