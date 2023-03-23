Fieldguide Announces Advanced Capabilities for All Risk & Compliance Frameworks
Firms can now drive greater efficiencies and accelerate revenue growth with PCI, HIPAA, ISO, and HITRUST engagements, in addition to SOC 1 and 2SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldguide, the category-defining Risk Advisory Services (RAS) technology solution provider, today announced new capabilities and industry templates to help audit and advisory firms manage a wide variety of risk and compliance frameworks. Fieldguide’s award-winning solution now provides additional support for PCI DSS v4.0, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and HITRUST. With advanced features and best practices for multiple frameworks, firms will find it easier to streamline all types of engagements, while expanding their services and increasing revenue and margins.
PCI DSS v4.0: Newly available PCI DSS 4.0 templates streamline processes and reduce manual effort associated with complex PCI engagements. For example, companies can more easily track customized approaches, a new aspect of PCI DSS v4.0 that allows companies to use more flexible approaches and technologies to meet security objectives. To further reduce the complexity of PCI engagements, Fieldguide is also providing smarter scoping questionnaires, centralized document management, client dashboards, and one-click report generation for all types of reports, including:
PCI RoC (Report on Compliance)
PCI AoC (Attestation of Compliance), and
Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQ)
HIPAA: New advanced functionality allows audit and advisory firms to more easily map content and templates across frameworks, especially SOC 2 and HIPAA. Because SOC 2 and HIPAA share many risk controls and compliance criteria, Fieldguide customers have been able to quickly leverage the Fieldguide platform to grow their services from SOC 2 to HIPAA and beyond.
ISO 27001: New features in the platform are designed to make ISO 27001 assessments less resource-intensive, including standard ISO template libraries, centralized requests, and integrated validation and testing. Highly configurable collaboration capabilities allow firms to easily work with clients for project scoping, refining controls, or discussing gaps.
HITRUST: The latest release of Fieldguide is also optimized for HITRUST engagements. While HITRUST engagements are extremely complex and can take hundreds of hours to complete, Fieldguide makes the client experience very interactive and much smoother than before. Teams can eliminate the bulk of their manual tasks, freeing them up to do more strategic work.
Kate Williams, IT Security and Compliance Partner at Maxwell, Locke & Ritter, shared, “Fieldguide has enabled us to grow the Risk and Compliance practice across multiple frameworks, allowing us to expand our capabilities by easily incorporating frameworks like HIPAA and HITRUST to our SOC 2 engagements.”
Fieldguide CEO and co-founder, Jin Chang, stated: “The rise in cyberattacks and the corresponding emphasis on enterprise security are two major factors driving a surge in demand for all types of compliance frameworks. As Risk and Advisory Services (RAS) practices continue to expand their service offerings beyond SOC engagements, we will ensure that our flexible, cloud-based platform always remains one step ahead of trends - ready to accommodate their ever-evolving needs.”
Fieldguide is a comprehensive and client-friendly Risk Advisory Services platform that manages the entire engagement lifecycle for any compliance framework, including SOC, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST, ISO, NIST, SOX, and dozens more.
