Fieldguide Announces New Software Bundles, Empowering Risk Audit & Advisory Firms to Grow Faster & More Profitably
Now Risk Advisory Services (RAS) practices of all sizes can double their engagement capacity by automating up to 50% of servicing hoursSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fieldguide, the category-defining Risk Advisory Services (RAS) technology solution provider, today announced the availability of four new software bundles that will make it even easier for any size audit and advisory firm to take advantage of cutting-edge, award-winning software. Fieldguide Essentials, Fieldguide Premium, Fieldguide Enterprise, and Fieldguide Unlimited provide tailored bundles of product and service offerings for different sizes and types of firms. With these new software bundles, audit and advisory firms will find it even easier to save 35-50% of hours on each engagement onboarded through the Fieldguide platform.
Software Bundle Descriptions:
Fieldguide Essentials is designed for practices with a smaller number of engagements. Engagement-based pricing allows firms to grow their business and engagement count without the number of users or amount of data impacting price. This bundle also includes access to Fieldguide Accelerator, a white-glove onboarding experience that onboards staff members and clients in a matter of weeks.
Fieldguide Premium is tailored to firms conducting a greater number of RAS engagements per year who want to take advantage of Fieldguide’s frequent product innovations. This bundle provides access to single sign-on (SSO) integration and partial access to Fieldguide Labs, the innovation arm of the company.
Fieldguide Enterprise is the most comprehensive bundle, providing full access to Fieldguide Labs, which includes over 60 integrations to client HR, accounting, and ticketing systems, such as SAP, Salesforce, Jira, and GitHub. Also included is a dedicated Customer Success Manager and extensive service offerings, including rapid support response, custom training, and complimentary business consultations.
Fieldguide Unlimited is made for firms who need a more custom RAS software offering to best fit their firm’s business model.
Fieldguide CEO and co-founder, Jin Chang, stated: “At Fieldguide, we are honored to already serve dozens of the IPA Top 100 firms, as well as newer firms just starting out their Risk Advisory Services practice. As cybersecurity threats continue to grow and the talent pipeline remains challenging, we see many firms looking for modern technologies that can help their clients better address risk and comply with regulations. Our software bundles and streamlined pricing make it even easier for new practices to scale up their RAS practice with a lean and growing team. And with access to Fieldguide Labs, larger audit and advisory firms are now equipped to leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to drive greater consistency, visibility, and control across all their RAS practices and frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS v4.0, and ISO 27001, and many more.”
To illustrate how a modern RAS platform can help firms, Fieldguide has released a new product tour video. The five-minute video showcases the product’s comprehensive and intuitive capabilities that help both teams and clients collaborate on readiness assessments, requests, risk controls, documents, evidence, and reports.
About Fieldguide
Fieldguide is a comprehensive and client-friendly Risk Advisory Services platform that manages the entire engagement lifecycle for any compliance framework, including SOC, HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST, ISO, NIST, SOX, and dozens more. For two years in a row, Fieldguide has been recognized by Accounting Today, receiving the Accounting Today 2022 Top New Products Award and the CPA Practice Advisor 2022 Technology Innovation Award. Fieldguide is backed by top venture capitalists such as 8VC, Y Combinator, and Floodgate.
To learn more about Fieldguide’s game-changing technology, please visit fieldguide.io.
