THE CULTURAL ARTS GALA AT CREATIVE SUITLAND ARTS CENTER

THE 2023 CULTURAL ARTS GALA TO HONOR MD STATE SENATOR MELONY GRIFFITH, US SENATOR CHRIS VALEN HOLLEN, PG COUNTY MEMORIAL LIBRARY SYSTEM AND ARTBAE ORG.

SUITLAND, MD, USA, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Arts Focus, the non-profit umbrella of Joe’s Movement Emporium and Creative Suitland Arts Center, celebrates 30 years of creativity with the Cultural Arts Gala on Saturday, April 29th 6-9pm.

The Cultural Arts Gala will present the Arts, Culture, and Community Award to Maryland State Senator Melony Griffith, United States Senator Chris Van Hollen, and the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System. The Creative Visionary Award will be presented to the Artbae artist collective.

“The honorees at this year’s Gala are important community partners and leaders who have helped to ensure that our work is creative, innovative, and supported. The Cultural Arts Gala celebrates 30 years of accomplishments and, most importantly, the collective future. Our facilities serve as a community hub where specialized programs deploy the arts for sustaining a creative economy, promoting creative wellness, and providing community cohesion.” - Brooke Kidd, founder World Arts Focus and co-founder of Joe’s Movement Emporium.

For the first time, The Cultural Arts Gala will be held at Joe’s Movement Emporium second location, Creative Suitland Arts Center and will celebrate the organization’s past, present and future with an artist-inspired dinner menu, and special performances by the Prince George’s Choral Society, Khandeya Sheppard Steel Pan, and Dior Ashley Brown & the Filthy Animals.

Joe’s Movement Emporium and Creative Suitland Arts Center (World Arts Focus, Inc.) are cultural arts hubs that act as a catalyst for creativity and economic opportunity for all through programs and productions in education, the performing arts, and work readiness. Joe’s Movement Emporium is the largest independent performing arts center in Prince George’s County, MD. Founded in 1995, it is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that incorporates dance, movement and performing arts traditions from around the world into exceptional educational and artistic experiences. Joe’s unique ability to utilize the arts as a vehicle for progressive education, workforce training and economic growth has made it a well-respected model for nonprofit organizations in the region. In 2020, Joe’s celebrated the opening of its second location, Creative Suitland.

For gala sponsorships, please email joe@joesmovement.org. Individual tickets are available by visiting www.joesmovement.org

Media contact: Malachi E. Robinson, Director of Creative Suitland, malachi@joesmovement.org