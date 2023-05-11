Raediant Movement through a Creative Residency with Joes Movement Emporium Presents: Deep In My Bones

Erica Rae, Founder of Raediant Movement

MOUNT RAINIER, MD, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 30, 2023, at 7:00 pm, Raediant Movement’s Training to Stage students and Junior Company members share the stage with their Performance Company in presenting “Deep In My Bones” at Joe’s Movement Emporium.

Choreographed by Erica Rae Smith, recipient of The John F. Kennedy Center, Local Dance Commission Project (2018) and invited choreographer for the Connecting Vibes USA and UK’s presentation at the Grenada National Dance Festival in St. George’s, Grenada (2013), Deep In My Bones is the exploration of internal and external conflict experienced when dancing and teaching Black Diasporic dance forms as Black African American women. Women of different ethnic backgrounds, ages, life experiences, levels of dance training, and body types find their connection to joy, fear, anger, and acceptance to collectively tell this story– resulting in an evening of thought-provoking dance that invites the viewer into a personal and collective discourse.

“Deep In My Bones”, at its core, is a celebration of dance, culture, and the power of expression through movement, showcasing Black American vernacular movements and Black contemporary dance forms while also infusing social and folk dances from across the Caribbean, West Africa, and Southern Africa. This performance includes a post-show discussion circle to continue the conversation, learn, and grow in whatever way the viewer and cast see fit.

Each year Raediant Movement engages adult dance enthusiasts in a 9-month training program (Training to Stage) to increase their knowledge of dance history, develop dance techniques in various technical and African Diasporic social dance styles, and prepare them to perform on stage with pre-professional and professional dancers. Deep in My Bones will run for one night only. Tickets are available at Joe’s Movement Emporium

Erica ‘Rae’ Smith, is the Founder and Artistic Director of Raediant Movement, LLC. Erica has trained in many styles of dance ranging from Ballet, Modern, and Jazz to South African and Jamaican Dancehall. She is a Philadelphia native, with a B.F.A in Modern Dance from The University of the Arts and has worked as a dancer with dance companies such as New LeJa Dances, Mahogany Dance Theatre, Tania Isaac Dance, Valerie Branch Dance Ensemble, and Lesole's Dance Project. For over a decade, Erica has been an instructor for several dance institutes, studios, programs, and schools and has presented choreography, at the Howard Theatre, DC Dance Summit, Art All Night DC, and DanceFlux at The Clarice Performing Arts Center. Erica began Raediant Movement with the intent to connect and advocate for the inclusion of Jamaican Dancehall, and other dances of the African Diaspora in her local dance community. Today, Erica works alongside Shatiea Blount, the Company Administrator and co-owner of Raediant Movement LLC, to highlight and teach similarities that connect Black dance across the diaspora.