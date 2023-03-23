Michigan-based Majestic Beds transforms people’s restorative sleep experience with release of new mattresses

Majestic Beds two patented technologies – an Ergo Gel Layer and an Ergo Transition Layer.

1 in 3 people suffer from back pain on their bed, with the release of their new mattress technology, Royal Oak-based Majestic Beds is hoping to change that.

I didn’t realize how an athlete’s sleep can be impacted by their mattress until I witnessed the technology, support and comfort of Majestic Beds.” — Dr. Anthony Colucci

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The wrong mattress – including mattresses that have broken down – can adversely affect the body’s ability to recover by creating fatigue, which creates a higher sensitivity to pain and increased danger of injury. But now there is finally a viable solution that specializes in reducing the pain and fatigue many experiences on their existing mattress,” said Alan Martens, founder, and president of Majestic Beds.

The Majestic Fusion Mattress Topper has evolved from an original topper designed for cancer patients experiencing chemotherapy side effects, such as joint pain and night sweats. Now, for the first time, the company is announcing their technological advancements in their mattresses and mattress topper designs to the general public.

Their products use the combination of two patented technologies – an Ergo Gel Layer and an Ergo Transition Layer. The pressure relieving properties of the gel layer are so advanced the layer is used in a number of medical applications to relieve pressure against the patient’s body. The layer absorbs up to 17 degrees more body heat than foam – which guarantees that the body won’t overheat promoting a better sleep environment.

The transition layer is not only designed to complement the gel layer’s comfort but, more importantly, also provides additional spinal support for both back and side sleepers. This layer is so durable that, in tests simulating 10 years of use, the layer only lost approximately 2% of its functionality and integrity.

Sean Martens, Alan’s son, and vice president of Majestic Beds, said, “With foam beds, you feel like you’re stuck in wet cement. So, whenever your body tries to naturally moves throughout the night, you end up fighting against this mattress disrupting your sleep trying to change position.”

“But, with our transition layer, it allows the mattress to form instantly to the body. The second you lay down, the mattress forms to you, and, if you change your sleep position, it instantly conforms to you allowing easy positions changes throughout the night.

This creates a more uniform surface, offering equal counter pressure relief and spinal support throughout the entire surface of the mattress. So, for people with limited mobility, such as those struggling with Parkinson’s disease or paraplegia, they can move easier on this mattress encouraging a higher level of independence.

Another product is the Majestic Pillow, which has a cut-out for the back of the head as well as a slanted cut out for the shoulder for side sleeping. All the pillows come with 2 additional layers to adjust the thickness of the pillow to properly support the cervical curve for back sleepers, as well as maintaining proper spinal support for side sleepers.

A lack of sleep affects every aspect of a person’s health, including an increased risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, depression and even life expectancy. That’s why Alan decided to get in the mattress business more than 30 years ago – to help change people’s relationship with sleep.

These mattresses have changed the lives of many people including the Embrace mattress for critically ill children. A 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis slept on the mattress and after six months after. His spine returned to a complete normal curve, and they were able to avoid spinal surgery.

Dr. Anthony Colucci, Detroit Red Wings head team physician and medical director of the Emergency Department at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb, “I didn’t realize how an athlete’s sleep can be impacted by their mattress until I witnessed how the technology, support and comfort of Majestic Beds’ mattresses, mattress toppers and pillows can create an enhanced night’s sleep. Quality sleep improves cognitive elements of perception and improves competitive play,” said Dr. Colucci. In addition, Dr. Colucci has found the Majestic pillow has significantly helped his sleep results using his CPAP.”

“Our guarantee is Majestic Beds will create a better sleep surface than any other mattress based on your individual needs. We back it up with a comfort exchange, where we will reevaluate a client and decide what we need to change in their mattress. If a client works with us, we know we will get them as good as they can be on a mattress.”

Visit majesticbed.com

Restoring your sleep and picking the right mattress