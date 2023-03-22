Celebrating the Tuskegee Airmen Legacy #SoaringToGreaterHeights - Commemoration Day Resolution and Proclamation Support
East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Inc. leads the way on a Presidential Proclamation and Congressional ResolutionWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1973, this year marks the 50th Anniversary of The East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated (ECCTAI), the oldest and largest chapter of the renowned Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. ECCTAI is dedicated to fostering recognition of and preserving the history of the original airmen, black achievements in aviation, and to inspiring and motivating young men and women toward endeavors in aviation, aerospace, and STEM careers in underserved and underestimated communities.
Our 50th Anniversary Celebration will commence with the 2023 Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day events. Annually, we recognize the Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day (TACD) on the fourth Thursday of March with the official wreath laying at the United States Air Force Memorial with invited military leadership, veteran organizations, diplomats and state and local legislators. Our Wreath Laying Ceremony which honors our “Lonely Eagles” and our surviving Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen will be Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the U.S. Air Force Memorial, Arlington, VA. Later in the month we will host a special reception with our living legends.
This year not only marks a significant anniversary, we are also on the cusp of the first ever Presidential Proclamation to be signed by President Biden in recognition of our Commemoration Day. Our efforts have been led by Congresswomen Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE) and Eleanor Holmes Norton (D.C.) and our consultant, Ms. Vanessa Butler. Tomorrow on TACD, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton will be presenting a resolution on the floor of the U.S. Congress. The resolution designates March 23, 2023, as “Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.” This resolution recognizes and celebrates the Tuskegee Airmen for their heroism, valor and exemplary service to our nation.
ECCTAI invites you to help preserve the legacy of the Airmen and raise funds for our programs. With your donation, you will be ensuring that we achieve the/our national goal of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., “to motivate, inspire and stimulate young people's minds to aspire to, seek and achieve successful careers in the fields of aviation and aerospace.” The funds raised will impact the lives of our aspiring youth through our programs that include educational assistance scholarships focused on STEM and hands-on training in the aviation field through our Youth In Aviation Program. Please visit our website at: www.ecctai.org/donate. Choose the option for Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day.
For more information the Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day committee can be reached at commemorationday@ecctai.org, or by calling Vanessa Butler, Strategic Partnership and Engagement Consultant, at 571-534-7466, or by visiting our website www.ecctai.org.
About the Tuskegee Airmen and ECCTAI
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American fighter pilots and support crews to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps and was recognized as one of the best Fighter Groups of World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen valiantly and expertly fought for a ‘Double Victory’. First, overseas against fascist enemy forces; and second, at home against racism, bigotry and segregation. A little-known fact, the Tuskegee Airmen were the winners of the first ‘Top Gun’ Competition – Mission Accomplished!
ECCTAI provides educational assistance scholarships to students and produces a Youth In Aviation Program that preserves our legacy and supports workforce development initiatives in underserved and underrepresented communities. ECCTAI is a tax-exempt US 501 (c) (3) nonprofit corporation.
