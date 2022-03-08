The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen Continues - Black Excellence Rising to New Heights (March 24)
I believe Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is as important as many of our nation’s holidays and recognition days on the calendar and is essential to the legacy.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Coast Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Inc. (ECCTAI), the oldest and largest chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated, will be the host of the Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day (TACD), in recognition of the 81st anniversary of the Tuskegee Airman Experience. The Commemoration Day is celebrated annually, on the 4th Thursday in March, to honor the accomplishments and achievements of these national heroes.
— Jerry "Hawk" Burton
The Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day will be like no other - complete with a wreath laying ceremony, special tributes, and a silent auction. The official Wreath Laying Ceremony symbolizes a commitment to remember and honor our nation’s Veterans and our “Lonely Eagles” and will be held at The United States Air Force Memorial. Later in the day, the virtual TACD fundraiser ceremony will be live streamed with a salute to the late General Colin Powell and Brigadier General Charles McGee, a war hero who courageously fought in 409 combat missions in World War II, Korean and Vietnam Wars and lived to the venerable age of 102 years old.
"I believe Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day is as important as many of our nation’s holidays and recognition days on the calendar and is essential to the legacy. Like many holidays, the struggle to get Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day on state calendars is dependent on individual states and not the accomplishments of the more than 15,000 Original Tuskegee Airmen. “said Jerry 'Hawk' Burton, National President, Tuskegee Airmen Incorporated.
This year’s theme: “The Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen Continues: Black Excellence Rising to New Heights” embodies the spirit of excellence of these pioneering patriots and how their enduring legacy inspires the next generation of scholars. 2022 TACD Fundraiser Ceremony that will be hosted virtually on Thursday, March 24th at 7pm ET. Our goal is to generate awareness about the Tuskegee Airmen and raise funds to preserve the enduring legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. by motivating, inspiring and stimulating young people's minds to achieve successful careers in the STEM arena. Our exclusive collection of silent auction items includes donated items by renowned artist David Boothman/Caribbean Renaissance Foundation, Strathmore, Royal Sonesta Hotel DC, Josh Serck Mosaics and treasured Tuskegee Airmen memorabilia.
Special invited guests include our Documented Original Tuskegee Airmen, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, Rev. Dr. Grainger Browning, Vice President Kamala Harris, President Wayne A. I. Frederick and other state and national representatives.
ECCTAI President’s Jerome Hodge invites you to “take this opportunity to celebrate the 81st Anniversary of these patriots. Join us in making this a momentous event.” Tickets to our virtual event cost $100. Click here to buy your tickets now.
Sponsorship, partnership, and advertising opportunities are still available through March 15. View here
DONATE NOW to support the enduring Legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen – Please indicate “2022 TACD”
Visit www.ecctai.org or www.ECCTAIcommemoration.com for more details. The Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day committee can be reached at commemorationday@ecctai.org or call Vanessa Butler, Strategic Partnership and Engagement, at 571-534-7466.
Vanessa Butler
Created to be - Inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen