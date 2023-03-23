MetaClinic Partners with Neuroglympse to Improve Post-Concussion Syndrome Diagnosis in Auto Accident Patients

Integrate Neurology into your practice with just a few clicks

MetaClinic Partners with Neuroglympse and Rhythmedic to Improve Post-Concussion Syndrome Diagnosis in Auto Accident Patients

Integrating neurology into your clinic has never been easier” — Brett Landrum

MetaClinic, a leading healthcare technology company, has announced a partnership with Neuroglympse and Rhythmedic to provide cutting-edge diagnostic tools and medical expertise to clinics treating auto accident patients. The partnership aims to address the common issue of clinics missing signs and symptoms of post-concussion syndrome (PCS) in patients.

PCS is a common and often overlooked condition that can occur after a mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), such as those sustained in auto accidents. Symptoms can range from headaches and dizziness to memory problems and mood changes, and can significantly impact a patient's quality of life if left undiagnosed and untreated.

By partnering with Neuroglympse and Rhythmedic, MetaClinic will offer access to state-of-the-art diagnostic tools that can accurately detect signs of PCS. The diagnostic tools will be accompanied by medical experts who can interpret symptom and objective data to diagnose mTBIs that may have been missed by traditional clinical assessments.

MetaClinic's platform will allow Neuroglympse to scale operations both clinically and vertically, enabling the delivery of these life-changing services to new markets with a single platform. MetaClinic will also synchronize all medical and billing data for law firms representing patients who have suffered from mTBIs.

Clinics that are interested in expanding their medical offerings to include neurological services are encouraged to reach out to Neuroglympse to bring in these life-changing services for their clients.

"Through this partnership, we are able to bring together the best in technology and medical expertise to improve the diagnosis and treatment of PCS in auto accident patients," said MetaClinic CEO Brett Landrum. "We are excited to work with Neuroglympse and Rhythmedic to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have suffered from mTBIs."

This is just one example of a care plan that has been productized by Metaclinic. We have productized pathology and other diagnostic services that have scaled to reach millions of patients. Metaclinic is here to not only solve the complex problems of access but also to assist providers with the tedious task of incorporating innovative services into their practices.